Rick Ross details new business venture intended to help make healthcare affordable and accessible

By Mya Abraham
Posted by 
Audacy
Audacy
 8 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Rick Ross is a mogul in his own right and this latest venture of his is intended to not only benefit him, but also those struggling to find affordable and thus accessible healthcare. Allow him to introduce Jetdoc. Ross spoke with Audacy and V-103's own Kenny Burns to discuss Jetdoc...

