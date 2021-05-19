Rick Ross details new business venture intended to help make healthcare affordable and accessible

Our world is rapidly growing and enhancing in terms of both, competition and population. A proper infrastructure to efficiently cater to the needs and also in order to facilitate and maintain perfect harmony is vital. This infrastructure can be maintained with the help of Data. And, when it comes to healthcare, extraction, and use of data becomes infinite times more vital as it involves structuring human sustenance. Big Data as the name suggests does not necessarily always mean a large set of data but information and analytics, both structured as well as unstructured, including hidden patterns, market trends, unknown correlations, and customer preferences, which can help organizations and firms to make better decisions and strategic business moves. The potential for data-driven organizational growth in the hospitality sector is phenomenal. Global Healthcare Big Data Market is expected to reach around $67.82 billion by 2025 at an enormous CAGR of 19.1%.