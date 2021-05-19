Valleyfair to reopen Saturday

The Nature Discovery Center, located across from the Mt. Kearsarge Indian Museum in Warner will reopen for the 2021 season on June 5. Hours will be Fridays and Sundays, noon to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Nature Discovery is also open by appointment for groups. It was closed for the 2020 season. This 70-year-old nature center started by a 12-year-old, invites adults and children to see a wide variety of collections and objects ranging from collections of insects, rocks and minerals, fossils, fluorescent minerals, shells and sea life, birds’ nests, mounted birds and mammals, and a wide variety of hands-on nature-related activities for adults and children. There are exhibits on invasive plant species, bats, pollinators, fossils, and many others. Unfortunately, for safety reasons, there will be some limitations on certain hands-on activities. Hand sanitizer will be provided. The Museum offers a short woods trail activity for very young children accompanied by an adult. Please bring whatever repellant you use to prevent insect bites, if you choose to do outdoor activities. Admission (cash or check only; no credit cards).