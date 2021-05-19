newsbreak-logo
Valleyfair to reopen Saturday

WDIO-TV
 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe amusement park said that face coverings will not be required outdoors, however, guests who are not fully vaccinated are strongly recommended to wear face coverings. Additionally, guests who are two years and older are required to wear face coverings while indoors, unless actively eating and drinking. Reservations will be...

www.wdio.com
Valleyfair set to reopen this month

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A popular summer tourist spot in the region is set to reopen after closing due to COVID-19 precautions. Valleyfair will open its doors to the public at the end of May for the first time since 2019. Valleyfair closed its doors due to the pandemic 18 months ago.