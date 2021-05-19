newsbreak-logo
Crime & Safety

Ex-officers face charges in arrest of woman with dementia

By Associated Press
spectrumlocalnews.com
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER (AP) — A police officer who pushed a 73-year-old Colorado woman with dementia to the ground and pinned her against the hood of his patrol car is facing criminal charges of using excessive force, while a second officer is accused of failing to stop or report his actions, prosecutors said Wednesday.

spectrumlocalnews.com
