TRANSCRIPT: Sahvir Wheeler meets with media for first time as a Kentucky Wildcat

By Zack Geoghegan
kentuckysportsradio.com
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSahvir Wheeler is officially a Kentucky Wildcat and he was unofficially inaugurated on Wednesday morning when he met with the media for the first time at his new school. The 5-foot-10 point guard recently made the decision to transfer from Georgia after two seasons with the Bulldogs that saw him earn All-SEC honors as a sophomore. Wheeler went in-depth with his answers, talking about the comparisons to Tyler Ulis, the SEC’s current intraconference transfer rules, and his knowledge of Kentucky Basketball’s past.

