TRANSCRIPT: Sahvir Wheeler meets with media for first time as a Kentucky Wildcat

Georgia transfer guard Sahvir Wheeler was not only one of the top point guards in the SEC the last two seasons, but in all of NCAA Basketball as well. Wheeler, a Houston, TX native, originally committed to Georgia as a 4-star prospect in the Class of 2019, the same class as former #1 overall pick Anthony Edwards. Wheeler showed flashes of how good he could be during his freshman season as he started in a little over half of the Bulldogs games averaging 9.0 PPG, 2.5 RPG, and 4.5 APG.