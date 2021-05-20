newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nashville, TN

Vanderbilt product Nesmith cements spot in Celtics rotation prior to NBA playoffs

Posted by 
Logan Butts
Logan Butts
 11 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07mem8_0a4qIPBB00
Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

For most of the 2020-21 regular season, rookie Aaron Nesmith found himself on the fringes of the Boston Celtics rotation. Five months in, he had yet to score more than 13 points or play 30-plus minutes in a single outing. The talent was clearly there, but he had struggled to secure a regular rotational spot on a team that was in dire need for someone with his exact skill set.

Then in late April, as the Celtics were in the thick of the playoff race trying to stave off the beckoning Play-In Tournament, Nesmith made a breakthrough. In a win over the Charlotte Hornets, the former Vanderbilt sniper set a career-high with 15 points and 31 minutes played. Two nights later, as Boston beat the San Antonio Spurs, Nesmith logged 30 minutes and set a new career-high of 16 points.

He would go on to equal that 16-point mark twice in the final eight games, playing less than 17 minutes just once. The run even caused Vanderbilt head coach Jerry Stackhouse, a former NBA All Star himself, to declare Nesmith a future All Star. With the playoffs right around the corner, Nesmith had finally become a regular member of the Celtics rotation.

The timing of Nesmith’s ascension couldn’t have been better for Boston. With star Jaylen Brown out for the postseason with a wrist injury, the Celtics are in need of shooters to space around Jayson Tatum more than ever. Enter Nesmith.

Coming out of Vanderbilt, offensive ability was never a question for the wing. Although his Commodore career was cut short, Nesmith proved he was an NBA-level talent on that side of the ball. After a solid freshman season (11.0 points, 5.5 rebounds), Nesmith leveled up during his sophomore campaign. In just 14 games before a right foot injury cost him the rest of the season, he averaged 23 points per game on a blistering 51 percent shooting from the field and a laughable 52 percent from behind the arc.

His shooting stroke is still present in the TD Garden. He’s made 37 percent of his long-range attempts this season, a number that has ticked up to 42 percent over the last two months.

The only question mark surrounding the 14th overall pick’s game was on the defensive end. But with a full regular season campaign, albeit a weird and truncated one, under his belt, the defensive concerns aren’t as bad as precipitated. He’s doing enough to stay on the court, which is about all you can ask from him at this point in his career.

Whether or not that will be enough in the playoffs remains to be seen. But on a Celtics roster that has a shocking lack of depth seemingly all of a sudden, Nesmith’s presence could be key. He played 14 minutes during Boston’s Play-In win over the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night, helping the C’s lock up the seven seed. Now, the mighty, star-studded Brooklyn Nets await, possibly seeking revenge for the fleecing Danny Ainge committed eight years ago.

The Nets are a deep, versatile squad. As of now, the Celtics are not. But Nesmith can unlock more dangerous lineup combinations. A small ball lineup of Kemba Walker, Marcus Smart, Nesmith, Tatum, and Grant Williams could provide enough shooting for Boston to run-and-gun with Brooklyn.

Logan Butts

Logan Butts

Nashville, TN
16
Followers
4
Post
208
Views
ABOUT

Covering sports in Nashville and the middle Tennessee area, with a focus on the city's four Division I programs: Belmont, Lipscomb, Tennessee State, and Vanderbilt.

 https://musiccityhoopsreport.substack.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Basketball
City
Charlotte, TN
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Tennessee Basketball
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Nesmith
Person
Kemba Walker
Person
Danny Ainge
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Jerry Stackhouse
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Nba All Star Game#Go Game#End Game#Vanderbilt#Commodore#The Washington Wizards#San Antonio Spurs#Rookie Aaron Nesmith#16 Point Mark#Star Jaylen Brown#Offensive Ability#30 Plus Minutes#Td Garden#Nesmith Cements
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
Nashville, TNvucommodores.com

Paradise Jam Matchups

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – After announcing a trip to the 2021 Paradise Jam in St. Thomas last week, Vanderbilt women’s basketball’s opponents in the Island bracket have been unveiled Monday with the Commodores set to take on national runner-up Arizona, Rutgers and DePaul from Nov. 25-27. Vanderbilt vs. Arizona – Nov. 25, 3:15 p.m. CT.
Tennessee Staterockytopinsider.com

Four-Star Point Guard BJ Edwards Set For His Official Visit With Tennessee

As the dead period comes to an end in college athletics, we’ve started to see an upward trend in prospects lining up for official visits. This means players can officially visit a campus for the first time since the pandemic began. It will almost certainly look like the wild wild west around most colleges beginning on June 1st.
Nashville, TNvucommodores.com

Leiter Tabbed Newcomer of the Week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Vanderbilt student-athlete Jack Leiter was named SEC Newcomer of the Week, announced by the conference office on Monday afternoon. Leiter returned to the mound on Saturday afternoon at Ole Miss after taking the previous week off, to pick up his eighth win of the season. The Vanderbilt...
Tennessee Statekeepingitheel.com

Top UNC Basketball target sets visit date to Tennessee

With recruiting set to pick up here in the next few months with the NCAA lifting travel restrictions, recruits are starting to set their official visits for the Summer. That includes the UNC Basketball program who will host some prospects this June. On the top of Hubert Davis’ list for...
Tennessee StateWBIR

Tennessee men's tennis advances to NCAA quarterfinals

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee men's tennis team advanced to the quarterfinals of the NCAA championships on Monday with a match win over Arizona in the Sweet 16. The Vols finished on top in doubles, earning the match point, then proceeded to win three singles matches. It's the first time Tennessee has advanced to the quarterfinals since 2013, the 10th time in program history.
Arizona Statetucson.com

Arizona Wildcats men's tennis team falls to Tennessee in Sweet 16, ends best season in program history

The best season in Arizona Wildcats men's tennis history came to an end Monday morning in Orlando, after the UA fell to SEC champion Tennessee, 4-3, in the Sweet 16. Senior captain Alejandro Reguant gave Arizona the lead, 3-2, after a straight set win, but the Volunteers outlasted the UA to advance to the Elite Eight and putting a stop the Wildcats' historic year, which advanced to the Sweet 16 for the first time in program history.
Nashville, TNPosted by
Sports Illustrated

Simpson Shines, Sleepers Emerge at Elite 11 Nashville Regional Camp

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Onlookers couldn't have known. Droves of future college football quarterbacks descended on Lipscomb Academy for the Elite 11 regional camp and the prospect who shined brightest -- Ty Simpson -- hasn't really spent the time on the football field this spring. In fact, the baseball standout will pivot right back to the diamond less than 24 hours after earning his ticket to the Elite 11 Finals in Los Angeles.
Arizona Statechatsports.com

Arizona men’s tennis falls to Tennessee in Sweet 16

NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament, 2008 NCAA Men's Division I Basketball Tournament, 2015 NCAA Men's Division I Basketball Tournament. Arizona men’s tennis saw its season come to an end Monday with a 4-3 loss to Tennessee in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16. UA gave the No. 3 seed...
Texas StatePosted by
Logan Butts

Former Brentwood volleyball star Logan Eggleston leads Texas to NCAA championship appearance in unusual season

Texas volleyball spent most of the fall season as the nation's top-ranked team. They finished with a perfect 14-0 record, one of only two teams to do so, dropping just eight sets total in a dominant run against the Big 12 competition. They unanimously voted first almost every week in the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Top-15 poll. And then they had to wait.