The Grand Dame of Hertford, North Carolina. Circa 1917. $400,000
Affectionately known as the grand dame of Hertford. That is a quaint waterfront town in North Carolina. And it’s not a flood zone! The Thomas Nixon house was built in 1917. Mr. Nixon was a prominent businessman. The home is located on .48 acres in Hertford, North Carolina. The home features a large wrap around porch and an upper balcony. There are original hardwood floors, ten foot ceilings, crown molding, wide baseboards, and a nice sunroom. The home is situated within walking distance of breweries, shopping and eateries. Five bedrooms, four bathrooms, and 4,520 square feet. $400,000.theoldhouselife.com