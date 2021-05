During cancer treatment, I made an unlikely pen pal: a death row prisoner in Texas by the name of Quintin “Quin” Jones. I was 23 and battling leukemia. In a column, I called it my "incanceration." My words, my circumstances connected with Quin, though we couldn’t have lived more different lives. He wrote that he understood what it was like living in isolation and facing mortality. His letter was unforgettable.