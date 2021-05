The PGA Championship returns to Kiawah Island’s Ocean Course in South Carolina this week, and in many ways, the event should seem to be right at home. The Ocean Course was built by the husband-and-wife design team of Alice and Pete Dye for a PGA of America tournament, though not for the association’s signature PGA Championship. Rather, the Ocean Course was built to host the 1991 Ryder Cup, which came to be one of the most memorable matchups of the Americans and Europeans in the biennial event’s history. The U.S. won, 14½-13½, when Bernhard Langer missed a 6-foot putt on the final hole. The anguished stroke and the resulting celebration would prove to be a pivotal shift in the game’s emotions.