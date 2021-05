It’s hard to have an eight-pack and not be proud of it, but vegan Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu athlete Will Brooks is pretty humble about his fitness, considering he built his body back after a traumatic sports injury that left him in tremendous pain and unable to compete. He had spine surgery to help him overcome an injury that occurred while he was lifting weights. He had his spiine fused and when recovering, went vegan since he had heard that it would help him lower inflammation and recover faster. The injury ended up changing Will's life for the better, he says now, since it sent him down a path to a plant-based diet to get on the road to a faster recovery.