A day that many have been waiting a long time for has come as the CDC has announced that those who are fully vaccinated, which is 2 weeks after either their 2nd Pfizer/Moderna shot or their Johnson & Johnson shot, not longer need to wear mask indoors or outdoors! With the science strongly showing that those who are fully vaccinated are unlikely to catch Covid and also not spread it, the CDC updated the requirements on the heels of many states already ending mask mandates in their states. Here in California, Governor Newsom announced just this week that June 15th California would be ending their mask mandate....no word on if the CDC's announcement today will change that date.