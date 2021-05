This week traffic will slow to a crawl as I-77 bridge construction begins in Fort Mill and Rock Hill, but drivers have a way to figure out the best times to travel there. The South Carolina Department of Transportation has live action traffic cameras on roads expected to back up by work which will be ongoing May 6-24. Online access to those cameras will show conditions as it’s happening. Drivers can see where there’s a particularly good or bad window to make a trip, and what route to take.