Yes what is up with DC Comics? Because AT&T is merging WarnerMedia and HBO Max with Discovery Inc, looking to spin it off into a new mega-multimedia streaming company and make bank. We will find out the new company's name later this week but Bleeding Cool really, really wants it to be WMD. We've made a logo (below) and everything. So what will this mean for DC Comics? Because at Bleeding Cool that is all we care about here. And reportage has had scant mention of DC, rather mentioning CNN, HBO, Cartoon Network, TBS, TNT, Warner Bros, TLC, Animal Planet, and more.