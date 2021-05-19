Business Report: Infrastructure bill, wind energy industry, cryptocurrency price swings
Despite much discussion in Washington, there’s still no deal between Democrats and Republicans on the massive infrastructure bill proposed by President Biden a few weeks ago. The Biden administration is also trying to win support from business leaders. The Business Roundtable, which represents top CEOs in the country, released an economic analysis that found infrastructure investment would create 29,000 new jobs in New Jersey this decade and boost growth for the state’s businesses. The big sticking point on the bill remains how to pay for it.www.njspotlight.com