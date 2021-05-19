Business Report: Infrastructure bill, wind energy industry, cryptocurrency price swings

The New Jersey Economic Development Authority announced it will provide Stockton University with $200,000 to support an Esports Innovation Center. When you think about it, New Jersey is home to a lot of new and growing industries — whether it’s wind energy, online sports betting and, soon, recreational marijuana. We may be able to add another to that list. And that’s esports, or competitive video gaming. It’s rapidly growing in popularity and esports revenues are soaring too. The state wants to capitalize on that, so today, the New Jersey Economic Development Authority announced it will provide Stockton University with $200,000 to support an Esports Innovation Center.