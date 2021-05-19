newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington, NJ

Business Report: Infrastructure bill, wind energy industry, cryptocurrency price swings

By Rhonda Schaffler
Posted by 
NJ Spotlight
NJ Spotlight
 7 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Despite much discussion in Washington, there’s still no deal between Democrats and Republicans on the massive infrastructure bill proposed by President Biden a few weeks ago. The Biden administration is also trying to win support from business leaders. The Business Roundtable, which represents top CEOs in the country, released an economic analysis that found infrastructure investment would create 29,000 new jobs in New Jersey this decade and boost growth for the state’s businesses. The big sticking point on the bill remains how to pay for it.

www.njspotlight.com
NJ Spotlight

NJ Spotlight

Montclair, NJ
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
206K+
Views
ABOUT

NJ Spotlight is an award-winning editorial website that delivers news and analysis about politics and public policy in New Jersey.

 http://www.njspotlight.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, NJ
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Energy#Wind Turbine#Energy Infrastructure#Energy Development#Democrats#Republicans#The Business Roundtable#Eda#Rutgers University#Infrastructure Investment#Cryptocurrency#Digital Currency#Business Leaders#Businesses#Economic Analysis#Boost Growth#Blockchain#Union Trade Groups#Country#Community Colleges
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Crypto
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Jobs
Related
Energy Industrypower-technology.com

SkySpecs acquires wind energy companies in Europe

US-based data insight and automation provider SkySpecs has acquired two European wind energy technology companies, Fincovi and Vertikal AI, for an undisclosed sum. Fincovi provides financial asset management services, while Vertikal AI offers predictive maintenance for wind energy. The combined business entity will offer data insights and automation to help...
EducationPosted by
NJ Spotlight

Business Report: State, Stockton team up on esports center, cybersecurity, tax refunds running behind

The New Jersey Economic Development Authority announced it will provide Stockton University with $200,000 to support an Esports Innovation Center. When you think about it, New Jersey is home to a lot of new and growing industries — whether it’s wind energy, online sports betting and, soon, recreational marijuana. We may be able to add another to that list. And that’s esports, or competitive video gaming. It’s rapidly growing in popularity and esports revenues are soaring too. The state wants to capitalize on that, so today, the New Jersey Economic Development Authority announced it will provide Stockton University with $200,000 to support an Esports Innovation Center.
Energy Industryapi.org

Colonial Pipeline Attack Emphasizes Energy Infrastructure Needs

You can read the latest here on Colonial Pipeline’s restoring service on its 5,500-mile line that delivers million of gallons of fuel products every day from the Gulf Coast to New York. The company says the entire pipeline system has been safely restarted and was delivering product to all served markets.
Businesswoodmac.com

Is the price rally in energy and metals sustainable?

Green shoots of economic recovery are bursting through. The world was always going to bounce back in 2021 – it was a question of how quickly and by how much. I asked our team how the unfolding recovery is feeding through to key commodity markets and if we are seeing the early stages of the metals supercycle we mooted six months ago.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Bitcoin bulls have long claimed the cryptocurrency is an inflation hedge. But recent price swings have challenged that idea.

Bitcoin bulls have long argued that the cryptocurrency is a hedge against inflation, particularly because of its fixed supply. But bitcoin tanked this past week after stronger-than-expected inflation data when it theoretically should've gained. We spoke to one bitcoin expert who isn't concerned about bitcoin's recent downward movement - and...
Energy IndustryWashington Post

Taking the wind out of renewable energies

The May 10 news article “Choppy seas ahead for Biden’s vision of offshore energy” correctly pointed out that the 101-year-old Jones Act has produced complications in the development of offshore wind in the United States. But this protectionist law also raises costs and undermines the sector in more direct ways.
Nevada GovernmentPosted by
This Is Reno

Nevada Democrats unveil renewable energy infrastructure bill

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada lawmakers are considering a massive energy infrastructure proposal that would encourage the construction of renewable energy transmission lines and electric vehicle charging stations and hasten the state’s transition away from fossil fuels. Sen. Chris Brooks, a Las Vegas Democrat, introduced a bill on Thursday...
Energy IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Björnberget Wind Farm, Held By Enlight Renewable Energy And Prime Green Energy Infrastructure Fund, Reached Financial Close

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The funding of the project, with an estimated cost of EUR 430-440 million, will be provided through non-recourse project financing. The financing agreement includes a long term-facility of EUR 210 million and additional facilities for guarantees, debt service reserve and VAT payments in a total amount of EUR 90-95 million.
BusinessPosted by
NJ Spotlight

Business Report: Amazon, others raise pay, fewer unemployment claims, new tax credit program, NJ film productions

Amazon is offering $1,000 signing bonuses for its open warehouse positions in New Jersey. With workers in demand, companies are upping the ante. Take Amazon. It’s offering $1,000 signing bonuses for its open warehouse positions in New Jersey. Amazon announced Thursday it’s hiring 75,000 workers across the U.S. with starting pay averaging $17 an hour, plus a $100 bonus for those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine. The McDonald’s and Chipotle fast-food chains said this week they’re also raising worker pay.
Energy Industrynextbigfuture.com

Elon Musk Wants Energy Efficient Cryptocurrency

Elon Musk indicates that Tesla will stop using Bitcoin for transactions. Tesla wants to use cryptocurrencies that are at least 100 times energy-efficient per transaction. There is speculation that Tesla could enable solar-powered cryptocurrency mining, support other cryptocurrencies like Doge and could create their own cryptocurrency. Leafscore lists the most...
Pennsylvania Businessbiz570.com

When infrastructure lags, businesses suffer

Damaged roads and structurally deficient bridges not only are a safety hazard. They add extra expense for everybody who drives on the region’s roads. Damage to vehicles is especially costly for businesses. Improved infrastructure would reduce vehicle maintenance costs for businesses. It also would help the United States compete with...
BusinessPosted by
NJ Spotlight

Business Report: Shore optimism, tax break on PPP loans, gas prices top $3, inflation index rose

Shore area officials are optimistic about the next few months, even with some pandemic-related restrictions still in place. That was the bottom line at Stockton University’s 13th Annual Jersey Shorecast, where panelists gave their outlooks for the upcoming tourism season. In Atlantic City, even the conventions are coming back. Larry Sieg, president and CEO of Meet AC, said the convention center is booking larger events, with bookings running through 2025. But he cautioned things will not return to normal right away. Meantime, an official from Cape May County said she’s seeing a jump in rentals and reservations for summer.
Energy Industryenergyvoice.com

CNOOC teases floating wind plan to ‘build a new energy business’ in UK

CNOOC has teased plans to electrify its North Sea platforms through floating wind and “build a new energy business” in the UK. Vice president of developments, Craig Paveley, spoke at the EIC North Sea Decarbonisation Conference on Wednesday, discussing the opportunity to slash emissions in the region. CNOOC’s Buzzard, Golden...