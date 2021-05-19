newsbreak-logo
Suspect escapes during early morning pursuit

By Ryan Lewallen
county17.com
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleDeputies will continue their search for a suspect that got away during a downtown pursuit early this morning, Campbell County Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said Wednesday. The pursuit was initiated after the suspect, a 32-year-old male, fled from a traffic stop near Brooks Avenue and Railroad Street at approximately 1:35 a.m. May 19, per Reynolds, who added that the suspect misled deputies in an attempt to conceal his identity by providing a false date of birth during the stop.

