Suspect escapes during early morning pursuit

Deputies will continue their search for a suspect that got away during a downtown pursuit early this morning, Campbell County Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said Wednesday. The pursuit was initiated after the suspect, a 32-year-old male, fled from a traffic stop near Brooks Avenue and Railroad Street at approximately 1:35 a.m. May 19, per Reynolds, who added that the suspect misled deputies in an attempt to conceal his identity by providing a false date of birth during the stop.