The United States Center for Disease Control and Prevention is revising their mask guidance to allow those who are fully vaccinated to end mask use and social distancing. The head of the CDC stated Thursday that scientific data supports permitting fully vaccinated people to resume all normal activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing except where required by local laws or business rules. A person is considered fully vaccinated after at least two weeks have passed since they’ve received their final dose of one of the available COVID-19 vaccines.