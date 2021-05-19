11-6? 6-11? NFL.com Won’t Be Shocked by Vikings Record Either Way

Wrapping up the 2021 NFL draft, the Vikings finish with a large haul of rookies to show in the Minnesota Vikings 2021 NFL Drat review. Immediately making noise in the first round, general manager Rick Spielman attacked other teams’ needs, stockpiling picks when he could. This advantageous approach netted the Vikings a total of eleven picks throughout the seven round affair. Desperate to repair a defense that failed to meet expectations, Minnesota also looked to address a line that had problems keeping Kirk Cousins upright. With much appeal throughout the crowded Viking draft class, Minnesota looks to turn it around in 2021 with these selections: