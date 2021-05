Red-shirt junior at the University of Tennessee and Centralia grad Latavia Maines made her mark in the SEC record book with a throw of 18.71 meters or 61 feet 4.75 inches, in the final round of the women’s shot put at the SEC Outdoor Championships. The performance broke the all time conference championship meet record by over 5 inches. Maines shattered her own school record, met the Tokyo 2020 Olympic qualifying standard and is now the facility record holder for Texas A&M’s EB Cushing Stadium.