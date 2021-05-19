newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wisconsin Crime & Safety

2 charged in November death of 15-month-old Wisconsin boy

bigrapidsnews.com
 7 hours ago

MERRILL, Wis. (AP) — Two people are facing charges in the death of a 15-month-old Wisconsin boy, six months after an autopsy showed he had pneumonia, multiple injuries and methamphetamine in his system. Complaints filed Tuesday in Lincoln County charge Cody G. Robertson, 25, and Amber Boyd, 22, both of...

www.bigrapidsnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Merrill, WI
County
Lincoln County, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Merrill, WI
Crime & Safety
Lincoln County, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Methamphetamine#Baby Boy#The Boy#County Police#Child Neglect#Drug Paraphernalia#Ap#Lsd#15 Month Old Wisconsin#Authorities#Pneumonia#Numerous Bruises#November#Face#Scabs#Breathing#Emergency Responders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
WIS
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Wisconsin Crime & Safetycwbradio.com

Wisconsin Woman Arrested for 2nd OUI

A Wisconsin woman was arrested for her 2nd OUI Saturday morning with children in the vehicle. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, they received a call from a father asking for a check on his children. He stated his 12-year-old daughter was texting him about adults using drugs in the vehicle they were in.
Wisconsin Crime & SafetyWJFW-TV

Wisconsin woman arrested for drugs with 5 children in car

Hixton - Authorities say a western Wisconsin woman was arrested for allegedly taking illegal drugs while driving with five children in the car. The girl gave updates on her location, which the father relayed to the state patrol. Troopers pulled the vehicle over near Hixton, about 130 miles from the Twin Cities, WCCO-TV reported.
Wisconsin Crime & Safetyspectrumnews1.com

AMBER Alert issued for missing 13-year-old Wisconsin girl

SAUKVILLE, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Justice has issued an AMBER Alert for a missing 13-year-old girl Monday. Officials said 13-year-old Samantha K. Stephenson of Saukville, Wis., was last seen on Sunday morning in Menomonie with 19-year-old Brandon A. Morgan. Stephenson was last seen wearing a white "Rick and...
Wisconsin Crime & SafetyFireRescue1

Wis. firefighters rescue 3 from plane crashed in forest

WHITEWATER, Wis. — Whitewater firefighters rescued three people after their plane lost power and crashed Saturday night in the Kettle Moraine State Forest, where the aircraft was suspended in trees about 75 feet above the ground, the Fire Department said. The three occupants were uninjured, according to the Whitewater Fire...
Wisconsin Crime & Safety95.5 FM WIFC

Pilot, Passenger Unharmed in Lincoln County Plane Crash

TOWN OF MERRILL, WI (WSAU) — Lincoln County Sheriff’s Officers say no one was injured in a plane crash last Tuesday in the Town of Merrill. The Sheriff’s office received an FAA distress call Tuesday afternoon, then a short time later received a report of a downed plane near the intersection of County Road C and Prairie Road.
Wisconsin GovernmentWISN

COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 6,976 deaths

MILWAUKEE — Get the latest information on the coronavirus, or COVID-19, in Wisconsin and resources to keep you and your family safe and prepared. At least 4,921,930 vaccines have been administered as of Wednesday. At least 607,138 patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in Wisconsin since the outbreak began. 106,451...
Wisconsin GovernmentFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin COVID cases up 116, no new deaths: State officials

MADISON, Wis. - The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin increased by 116 Monday, May 17, for a total of 606,274, state health officials reported. There have been 6,958 deaths in the state, with no new deaths reported Monday. Among those who have tested positive for COVID-19, 30,250...
Wisconsin Crime & Safetymerrillfotonews.com

Fotos from the Past

Researched by Michael J. Caylor, Jr. 5-12-71 He was fired, he was still paid, and now he is back on the job. That is the story of the last week of Chief Deputy Sheriff Harvey Woodward. Late last week Sheriff Alfred Giese fired Woodward and told him to turn in his badge, gun, and car keys. Woodward, based on advice from his attorney, District Attorney James T. Rogers, and Law Enforcement Committee Chair Clarence Krueger, instead stayed on the job. As the week and weekend went on, Giese said he would refuse to pay Woodward out of his budget, but County Clerk Ken Oldenburg said that would be impossible and promised Woodward, who is 42 and has five boys at home, that he will still be paid. On Saturday, Giese filed court action against Woodward seeking his removal, based on his claims that the County’s Civil Service Commission is invalid, therefore making Woodward and every deputy on the department at-will employees, his will. However, when a special hearing was called into session on Monday in Marathon County Court, Giese asked to dismiss the case. That request came after Giese, Woodward, their attorneys, and DA Rogers all met behind closed doors. Giese claims when the office of Sheriff was merged with the former Traffic Patrol Division, the process was invalid, as was the appointment of Woodward, who had previously served as supervisor with the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office. Insides sources reported this past week that Giese refused to deputize Woodward for 1971 and at first refused to issue him an identification card. Local fire apparatus salesman Otis Radke confirmed Sheriff Giese did issue him an identification card as Chief Deputy in 1971, but it was done as a joke, and he instead now holds a Deputy Sheriff card in its place.
Wisconsin Governmentmerrillfotonews.com

LINCOLN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE REPORT

Two people were injured after a truck left the roadway and struck a tree Tuesday just after noon on Horn Lake Rd. in the Town of Birch. Both the driver, a 16-year-old Eagle River girl and her passenger, a 19-year-old Merrill man, were injured in the crash. They were transported by Merrill EMS to Aspirus Wausau Hospital. The Town of Russell Fire Department and First Responders assisted at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.
Wisconsin Government95.5 FM WIFC

Lincoln County Cracks Down on Speeders

MERRILL, WI (WSAU) — Sheriff’s officials in Lincoln county issued a handful of citations for excessive speed last week, including two to a Wausau man who was clocked at over 100 MPH in two days. In their weekly press release officers say he was first stopped on Wednesday for going...
Wisconsin Crime & SafetyPosted by
WausauPilot

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Dept. weekly wrap up

Information provided by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department on May 10, 2021;. Two people were injured after a truck left the roadway and struck a tree Tuesday just after noon on Horn Lake Rd in the Town of Birch. Both the driver, a 16 year old Eagle River girl and her passenger, a 19 year old Merrill man were injured in the crash. They were transported by Merrill EMS to Aspirus Wausau Hospital. The Town of Russell Fire Department and First Responders assisted at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.
Wisconsin Crime & Safetywsau.com

Chain Reaction Crash Leads to OWI Arrest in Lincoln county

TOWN OF BRADLEY, WI (WSAU) — A Tomahawk woman was arrested on suspicion of her first OWI last week after she struck a vehicle that was waiting to report a separate incident. The incident started on Friday when a man struck a deer while driving along County Road E. As he was waiting for a Sheriff’s Deputy to come to take the accident report, his vehicle was struck again by another vehicle driven by a 56-year-old woman.
Wisconsin Crime & Safetymerrillfotonews.com

MERRILL POLICE DEPARTMENT REPORTS

04-26-21 At 7:18 a.m., a business reported finding someone had placed bags of trash in their dumpster. Officers were able to determine the owner of the trash. The male was warned for illegal dumping. At 2:35 p.m., a male was arrested for a probation violation at the request of the...