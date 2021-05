JACKSON, Wyo. — The Jackson Hole Airport Board received approval of their budget from the town and county, for the upcoming fiscal year 2021-2022, beginning July 1. According to the budget report presented to town and county elected officials, the Airport based the comparisons for this budget against the fiscal year 2019/2020 actual values. The Board felt this was an accurate comparison because the runway reconstruction project will close the runway for 78 days. The closure roughly coincides with the onset of COVID-19 in March of 2020 and the economic downturn that followed.