Friendly warning! We're working hard to be accurate. But these are unusual times, so please check that events are still happening. After the year we’ve had, we’re ready to kick back and sip tropical cocktails with our nearest and dearest all summer long. You can do just that at Time Out Market Boston, where we’ve set up a sunny, boozy oasis on our 6,000-square-foot patio. For the entire season, we’ll be pouring specialty sippers and craft beers, all of which are exclusive to the Tiki Bar. Choose from cocktails like Screw the Cracker, Polly Wants a Cocktail, which is served frozen in a pineapple, or sip a mango-infused Camp Wannamango from Harpoon Brewery.