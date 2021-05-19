Be nice to the nurses. Respect the nurses.
An excerpt from You What?!: Humorous Stories, Cautionary Tales, and Unexpected Insights About A Career in Medicine. The relationship between physicians and nurses is a complicated one. We are both there to “Take care of the patient.” Each has their own role. Doctors are undeniably in charge of ‘their patient’s care.” Particularly in an operating room. Somebody has to be in charge when things are heading south. That is not the time for debate.www.kevinmd.com