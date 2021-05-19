newsbreak-logo
Be nice to the nurses. Respect the nurses.

By John Chase, MD
KevinMD.com
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAn excerpt from You What?!: Humorous Stories, Cautionary Tales, and Unexpected Insights About A Career in Medicine. The relationship between physicians and nurses is a complicated one. We are both there to “Take care of the patient.” Each has their own role. Doctors are undeniably in charge of ‘their patient’s care.” Particularly in an operating room. Somebody has to be in charge when things are heading south. That is not the time for debate.

Observer-Reporter

LETTER: Thank a nurse on National Nurses Day

May 6 is National Nurses Day. I am writing to support and commend my fellow nurses for a job well done. It takes dedication, compassion, expertise, organization and years of training to be honored with the title of nurse. Our days are long, sometimes longer than we expect them to...
Virginia HealthCentral Virginian

Nursing dreams come true

Peggy Jones always loved learning about the medical field and taught herself a lot about medicine. When she went to her parents’ doctor’s appointments, doctors would always ask her if she was a nurse. She wouldn’t claim that title, yet, but held onto it as a dream – she always wanted to be a nurse, but other things had to come first.
Healthclarionherald.org

Hooray for Nurses

With Nurses' Week coming up May 6-12, I am writing to thank all "modern day Florence (and Floyd!) Nightingales" for being so integral to the teams I work with in providing holistic care to clients, as well as for being such great role models for all of us in reaching out to all those in need, so sorely evidenced by them in these COVID-19 times!
HealthSoutheast Missourian

A salute to nurses on National Nurses Week

This week we celebrate key professionals in the health care industry who play a vital role in the delivery of care: Nurses. It’s National Nurses Week, and in the Tuesday edition of the Southeast Missourian you’ll find several stories about these skilled individuals who provide a range of services, sometimes in stressful situations.
Healthstevensonvillager.com

Advice for Nursing Majors – From a Nursing Major

Keegan Caffery is a junior nursing major at Stevenson University. She recently spoke on “what life is like” for her nowadays – not just as a college student, mid-pandemic, but as a nursing major in particular. If there’s one academic specialty needed the most in the U.S. workforce right now, it’s nurses. So why would anyone want to pursue such a degree knowing that burnout, staff shortages, and stress are waiting at the finish line?
Health ServicesBradford Era

Nurses provide healing touch

The medical profession has been built by hardship. People go in for all kinds of mundane things now. Refill this prescription for headaches. Get a few stitches on a cut from a fall. A referral for physical therapy or a pregnancy test. But what built the legion of medical professionals...
Ann CollinsBusiness Insider

A special thank you to nurses on International Nurses Day

OTTAWA, ON, May 12, 2021 /CNW/ - As we acknowledge the tremendous contribution of nurses over the past year, it is worth taking a moment to recognize that this year's edition of International Nurses Day finds nurses exhausted and under incredible strain following a difficult year. We should all be tremendously grateful and proud of the compassion and resiliency demonstrated by nurses since the beginning of the global pandemic.
Healthabc10up.com

Nurses Week 2021

This week belongs to the nurses. Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a proclamation making May 6th through 12th as Nurses Week in Michigan. “This week is important every year. This year it is even more important because as we all know the last year has been an emotional and physical toll on so many people, nurses in particular. So being able to take a little time and being able to thank a nurse will make them feel a little bit better and make them feel the work they do, is good work,” said Kori Tossava, the Director of Community Services at UP Home Health and Hospice. “I think it would be underwhelming to say it has been a more than difficult year for every nurse. Whether or not those nurses are in a skilled nursing facility, in a hospital, in a medical department, in a doctor’s office, or here and we just want to thank them for the hard work because this year would have been unimaginable without them.”
Michigan Healthwhtc.com

Thursday is National Nurses Day

ZEELAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM) – Thursday (May 6, 2021) is a day to honor those who serve in the medical field. It’s National Nurses’ Day, the start of National Nurses’ Week, and more than a year of being among those on the front lines of the COVID 19 outbreak, Chief Nursing Officer Linda Schaltz of Spectrum Health-Zeeland Community Hospital and her colleagues have had to be flexible and durable.
HealthBonner County Daily Bee

It's time to thank a nurse

Forty years ago, when a bullet was dislodged just inches from President Ronald Reagan's heart, he credited his nurses for his complete recovery. He graciously sent each of them words of encouragement in written thank you notes. The following year he signed an executive order making May 6 National Recognition Day for Nurses.
Health ServicesCrescent-News

Nurses adapt to change

Throughout history, nurses have been faced with adapting in the face of adversity. From learning new, innovative technology to unforeseen health emergencies, the nursing profession is continually changing. Learn how medical professionals must adapt to new dynamics that are introduced into their field. One of the most significant changes that...
Health Serviceslakenewsonline.com

Nurses’ Week: Kathy Peterson - A Home Health Nurse

--- Like most nurses, Kathy Peterson, R.N., performs a variety of duties every day, but she doesn't work in a hospital or clinic. She goes directly to the patients, providing care in their homes. “After graduating from nursing school, I joined Lake Regional Home Health,” Peterson said. “I liked the...
Health ServicesCrescent-News

Qualities that help nurses thrive

Nursing is a challenging and rewarding field. Nurses are in high demand, and the COVID-19 pandemic has only highlighted just how vital these talented medical professionals are. The American Association of Colleges of Nursing says nursing is the United States’ largest health care profession, employing more than 3.8 million registered...
Louisiana Healthwhereyat.com

Nursing The Pandemic: A Spotlight on Local Nurses

Let's Give A Spotlight to Our Hard-Working Local Nurses!. National Nurses Week is May 6-12, but if you're lucky enough to have a nurse in your life, thank them every day!. Healthcare is not for the faint of heart. On the best of days, performing the duties of a practitioner is difficult. On the worst of days, frontline workers witness more tragedy than any of us should have to. They work diligently. They work tirelessly. They stay positive, for us!
Massachusetts Healthjewishboston.com

Two Nurses, Generations Apart, Reflect on Nursing

Ina Cherkas and Gail Pearson love being nurses. Ina, age 84 and a resident at the Jeffrey and Susan Brudnick Center for Living, worked as an RN for 32 years. Gail, age 63, is a nurse manager at the Brudnick Center. The Center is operated by Chelsea Jewish Lifecare. Adele...
Health ServicesCrescent-News

There are many specialties in nursing field

After gaining an RN license, many experts expand into more specialty categories that help patients who require more in-depth support. Check out a few niches that nursing professionals can fill, according to the Nurse Journal organization. NEONATAL NURSES. Neonatal nurses are on the frontlines in intensive care units that provide...
New York City, NYColumbia University

CUIMC Celebrates Nursing Week

National Nurses Week begins each year on May 6 and ends on May 12, Florence Nightingale's birthday. To celebrate the nation’s nurses, Columbia University’s School of Nursing is highlighting Columbia nurses in a variety of nursing career tracks. Visit the School of Nursing’s Facebook or Twitter feed each day to...
Health ServicesNursing Times

‘Nursing Now’s work will help nurses of the future’

Your latest issue of Nursing Times is a special edition that is dedicated to Nursing Now, a ground-breaking campaign to improve health by raising the status and profile of nursing. Established in 2018, Nursing Now has united nurses in the first-ever global movement to champion the profession. It has grown...
Little Rock, ARPosted by
THV11

UAMS celebrates Nurses Week by extending it to Nurses Month

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — This week is normally reserved as Nurses Week, a whole week to celebrate healthcare workers. After the year they've had, they deserve it. "Unsure of what our footing was because we'd never been through a pandemic before," Susan Erickson, UAMS Senior Nurse Recruiter, said. It might...