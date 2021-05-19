Sixers Notes: Practice Intensity Increases, Embiid Health Update

PHILADELPHIA— With most of the NBA off until Sunday because of the NBA play-in tournament, the Sixers get a unique week of practice in. Throughout the season, teams didn’t get much practice in because of the condensed schedule and when they did, it typically wasn’t too intense

“This season honestly is pretty ridiculous,” Tobias Harris told FortyEightMinutes. “When you look at the amount of games, when you do get practice time it’s kind of dedicated to actually rest, it’s more like individual instruction. Whereas like, normal season, you have two-day breaks, those are frequent in the regular season.”

On Wednesday, things were different. Danny Green told FortyEightMinutes and other media in Philadelphia that the Sixers were really “going at each other” in practice. The veteran added that he felt it was something that helped bring the team even closer together ahead of the playoffs. Chemistry hasn’t been an issue for this club, though having some real time to battle with each other helps to keep the team sharp.

“I think all year, we’ve shown really good chemistry on the court, off the court…we’re just trying to help each other,” Furkan Korkmaz said after practice.

Green also said that this year’s Sixers squad has a lot of similarities to the three championships teams he’s been on in the past. Philadelphia’s buy-in and understanding of the bigger picture are some of the characteristics possessed by his former clubs.



When Joel Embiid went down with a knee injury back in March, it was initially feared that it would end the big man’s season, as he recently explained to Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.com . “As soon as I fell, the first thing that I’m thinking is: ‘My season is over,” said Embiid, who ended up only missing 10 games after sustaining the bone bruise in his knee.



