Wind Advisory issued for Western Mojave Desert by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-19 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-20 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Western Mojave Desert WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...West to southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Western Mojave Desert. * WHEN...Through 11 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Sudden crosswinds could create hazardous driving conditions, especially for high profile vehicles. Areas of blowing dust will also be possible, reducing driving visibility suddenly. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Sudden crosswinds may create difficult driving conditions at times, especially on north-south roadways.alerts.weather.gov