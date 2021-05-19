newsbreak-logo
Wind Advisory issued for Owens Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-19 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Owens Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Owens Valley. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Sudden crosswinds could create hazardous driving conditions, especially for high profile vehicles. Areas of blowing dust will also be possible, reducing driving visibility suddenly. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Sudden crosswinds may create difficult driving conditions at times, especially on sections of Highway 395 south of Olancha as well as between Independence and Big Pine.

An approaching weather system will bring gusty south- southwesterly winds to the Mojave Desert on Wednesday and spread to the entire region on Thursday, resulting in high fire danger due to critically low relative humidity values and cured fuels. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE THURSDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHERN NEVADA, SOUTHEASTERN CALIFORNIA AND NORTHWESTERN ARIZONA The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Thursday morning through Thursday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Arizona...Fire weather zone 101. In California...Fire weather zones 226, 227, and 229. In Nevada Fire weather zones 460, 461, 462, 463, 464, 465, and 466. * TIMING...Thursday 8 AM PDT / MST to 11 PM PDT / MST. * WIND...South-southwest winds 25-35 mph with gusts 40-50 mph. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity values will be critical into the single digits on Thursday, with overnight recoveries only in the upper teens to lower 20s in the Colorado River Valley and Las Vegas Valley overnight into Friday.