Wind Advisory issued for Owens Valley by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-19 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-19 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Owens Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Owens Valley. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Sudden crosswinds could create hazardous driving conditions, especially for high profile vehicles. Areas of blowing dust will also be possible, reducing driving visibility suddenly. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Sudden crosswinds may create difficult driving conditions at times, especially on sections of Highway 395 south of Olancha as well as between Independence and Big Pine.alerts.weather.gov