newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arizona Cars

Wind Advisory issued for Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Northwest Deserts by NWS

weather.gov
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-20 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-20 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Lake Mead National Recreation Area; Northwest Deserts; Northwest Plateau WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM THURSDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 40 to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California and south central and southern Nevada. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM Thursday. * IMPACTS...Sudden crosswinds could create hazardous driving conditions, especially for high profile vehicles. Areas of blowing dust will also be possible, reducing driving visibility suddenly. Dangerous conditions are also expected on regional lakes with choppy water and large waves.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mohave County, AZ
Cars
Arizona State
Arizona Cars
State
Arizona State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
County
Mohave County, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Water#Wind Advisory#Northwest Deserts#Southwest#Northwest Arizona#Northwest Plateau#Target Area#Regional Lakes#Gusts#Portions#Choppy Water#Driving Visibility#Sudden Crosswinds#Vehicles#Blowing Dust
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Mohave County, AZweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Northwest Deserts, Northwest Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-19 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-20 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Northwest Deserts, Northwest Plateau .An approaching weather system will bring gusty south- southwesterly winds to the Mojave Desert on Wednesday and spread to the entire region on Thursday, resulting in high fire danger due to critically low relative humidity values and cured fuels. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHEASTERN CALIFORNIA AND NORTHWESTERN ARIZONA The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Arizona...Fire weather zone 102. In California...Fire weather zone 228. * TIMING...Wednesday 12 PM PDT / MST to Thursday 11 PM PDT / MST. * WIND...Southwest winds 20-30 mph with gusts 35-45 mph. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity values will be critical, into the single digits both Wednesday and Thursday.
Mohave County, AZweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Lake Mead NRA, Colorado River-AZ side by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-15 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Lake Mead NRA, Colorado River-AZ side; Northwest Deserts, Northwest Plateau An approaching low pressure system will bring gusty south- southwesterly winds to the region. Coupled with cured fuels and critical relative humidity values, high fire danger is expected this afternoon. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM PDT /10 AM MST/ THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PDT /7 PM MST/ THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHERN NEVADA AND NORTHWEST ARIZONA * AFFECTED AREA...In Arizona...Fire weather zones 101 and 102. In Nevada...Fire weather zones 461, 462, 463, 464, 465, and 466. * TIMING...From late this morning through this evening. * WIND...South-southwest winds 20-25 mph with gusts 30-40 mph. * HUMIDITY...Afternoon relative humidity values in the single digits are expected. Humidities will recover to above 20% overnight tonight. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Arizona Governmentkjzz.org

Water Restoration Expected Soon For 500 Golden Valley Homes

Water restoration is expected this week for residents of some 500 homes in the unincorporated community of Golden Valley in northwestern Arizona that have been without water for days due to a broken well. Mohave County officials said a 1,500-foot well broke on May 7, and a contractor disassembled the...
Arizona Governmentthebee.news

Hualapai’s Flag Fire 88% Contained

MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ (May 5, 2021) – The Flag Fire is now 88% contained. Resources have been released so that the Type 3 Incident Management Team is no longer needed. Local BLM crews will be patrolling the fire and continuing to deal with any potential trouble spots, such as smoldering logs and stump holes.