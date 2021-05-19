Wind Advisory issued for Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Northwest Deserts by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-20 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-20 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Lake Mead National Recreation Area; Northwest Deserts; Northwest Plateau WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM THURSDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 40 to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California and south central and southern Nevada. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM Thursday. * IMPACTS...Sudden crosswinds could create hazardous driving conditions, especially for high profile vehicles. Areas of blowing dust will also be possible, reducing driving visibility suddenly. Dangerous conditions are also expected on regional lakes with choppy water and large waves.alerts.weather.gov