Wind Advisory issued for Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Northwest Deserts by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-15 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Lake Mead NRA, Colorado River-AZ side; Northwest Deserts, Northwest Plateau An approaching low pressure system will bring gusty south- southwesterly winds to the region. Coupled with cured fuels and critical relative humidity values, high fire danger is expected this afternoon. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM PDT /10 AM MST/ THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PDT /7 PM MST/ THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHERN NEVADA AND NORTHWEST ARIZONA * AFFECTED AREA...In Arizona...Fire weather zones 101 and 102. In Nevada...Fire weather zones 461, 462, 463, 464, 465, and 466. * TIMING...From late this morning through this evening. * WIND...South-southwest winds 20-25 mph with gusts 30-40 mph. * HUMIDITY...Afternoon relative humidity values in the single digits are expected. Humidities will recover to above 20% overnight tonight. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.