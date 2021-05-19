newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clark County, NV

Wind Advisory issued for Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Las Vegas Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-20 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-20 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Lake Mead National Recreation Area; Las Vegas Valley; Lincoln County; Northeast Clark County; Sheep Range; Southern Clark County; Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon; Western Clark and Southern Nye County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM THURSDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 40 to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California and south central and southern Nevada. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM Thursday. * IMPACTS...Sudden crosswinds could create hazardous driving conditions, especially for high profile vehicles. Areas of blowing dust will also be possible, reducing driving visibility suddenly. Dangerous conditions are also expected on regional lakes with choppy water and large waves.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Nye County, NV
State
Arizona State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
County
Clark County, NV
County
Lincoln County, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas Valley#Wind Advisory#Sheep Range#Western Clark#Southwest#Northeast Clark County#Northwest Arizona#Southern Clark County#Regional Lakes#Gusts#Spring#Target Area#Vegas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Clark County, NVweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Clark and SW Lincoln County Deserts, Las Vegas Dispatch by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-20 08:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-20 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Clark and SW Lincoln County Deserts, Las Vegas Dispatch; Esmeralda and Nye County Deserts, CNC Dispatch; Lake Mead NRA, Colorado River-NV side; Lincoln County, Ely Dispatch; Nye County Deserts, Las Vegas Dispatch; Sheep Range; Spring Mountains .An approaching weather system will bring gusty south- southwesterly winds to the Mojave Desert on Wednesday and spread to the entire region on Thursday, resulting in high fire danger due to critically low relative humidity values and cured fuels. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE THURSDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHERN NEVADA, SOUTHEASTERN CALIFORNIA AND NORTHWESTERN ARIZONA The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Thursday morning through Thursday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Arizona...Fire weather zone 101. In California...Fire weather zones 226, 227, and 229. In Nevada Fire weather zones 460, 461, 462, 463, 464, 465, and 466. * TIMING...Thursday 8 AM PDT / MST to 11 PM PDT / MST. * WIND...South-southwest winds 25-35 mph with gusts 40-50 mph. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity values will be critical into the single digits on Thursday, with overnight recoveries only in the upper teens to lower 20s in the Colorado River Valley and Las Vegas Valley overnight into Friday.
Elko County, NVweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northeastern Nye County, Northwestern Nye County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 03:30:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-16 14:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeastern Nye County; Northwestern Nye County; Southeastern Elko County Another round of showers and thunderstorms expected this afternoon Moisture and instability continue to reside over northern and central Nevada today, which will be the impetus for another round of showers and thunderstorms to develop. Most of the area will see this unsettled weather, though isolated strong thunderstorms are again possible as well. The main threat for the strong thunderstorms will be damaging hail and wind gusts to 60 mph. Computer simulations are showing the highest threat for these strong storms in a box bounded from Tonopah north to Winnemucca, east to Jarbidge, south to the Ely area, and back west to Tonopah. In addition, quick busts of moderate to heavy rainfall will also occur with any storm, which could lead to ponding of water on local roadways. Please keep a watchful eye to the sky today and have a plan if thunderstorms develop while you are outdoors. Visit www.weather.gov/elko for the latest weather information.
Nevada Carsweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lander, Nye by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 15:25:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-16 18:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lander; Nye The National Weather Service in Elko has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Lander County in north central Nevada Nye County in south central Nevada * Until 630 PM PDT. * At 325 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Gabbs, Ione, Berlin Ichthyosaur SP, Reese River Valley and Arc Dome.
Elko County, NVweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Humboldt County, Northern Elko County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 08:24:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-15 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Humboldt County; Northern Elko County; Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County; Northwestern Nye County Cold front to bring showers and thunderstorms through the weekend A cold front continues southward into northern Nevada this evening generating a few showers and isolated thunderstorms across northern Humboldt and Elko counties with lower chances across higher terrain in northern Nye, southern Lander/Eureka, and White Pine county. Cloud to ground lightning and gusty winds will be the primary threat with these thunderstorms. A substantial low pressure system is expected to move southeastward into central California Saturday. This feature along with a well positioned jet stream over the state, a cold front and an unstable atmosphere will invite stronger thunderstorms to develop across much of west-central Nevada into northeastern Nevada beginning late Saturday morning and into Saturday afternoon. Hail, strong winds and cloud to ground lighting are all possible with the stronger thunderstorms. Brief moderate to heavy rainfall is expected along with the potential for localized flash flooding with slower moving storms. Latest computer guidance shows the higher impact thunderstorm threat areas roughly from Winnemucca along the I-80 corridor into Elko county including Elko and Spring Creek in addition to much of Lander county. Forecasts change so please keep weather aware over the next several days, especially Saturday. Active weather will continue across portions of the state with daily showers and thunderstorms through at least Monday. However, the highest potential for strong to severe storms is still Saturday. Visit www.weather.gov/elko for the latest weather information.
Nevada Crime & Safetypvtimes.com

Brush fires continue to challenge fire crews

As daytime temperatures continue to climb as summer approaches, Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Chief Scott Lewis recently spoke about the conditions which present numerous challenges for area firefighters. “Within the last two weeks we responded to probably a dozen ground-cover fires and we are reminding our residents that...