Wind Advisory issued for Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Las Vegas Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 08:24:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-15 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Humboldt County; Northern Elko County; Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County; Northwestern Nye County Cold front to bring showers and thunderstorms through the weekend A cold front continues southward into northern Nevada this evening generating a few showers and isolated thunderstorms across northern Humboldt and Elko counties with lower chances across higher terrain in northern Nye, southern Lander/Eureka, and White Pine county. Cloud to ground lightning and gusty winds will be the primary threat with these thunderstorms. A substantial low pressure system is expected to move southeastward into central California Saturday. This feature along with a well positioned jet stream over the state, a cold front and an unstable atmosphere will invite stronger thunderstorms to develop across much of west-central Nevada into northeastern Nevada beginning late Saturday morning and into Saturday afternoon. Hail, strong winds and cloud to ground lighting are all possible with the stronger thunderstorms. Brief moderate to heavy rainfall is expected along with the potential for localized flash flooding with slower moving storms. Latest computer guidance shows the higher impact thunderstorm threat areas roughly from Winnemucca along the I-80 corridor into Elko county including Elko and Spring Creek in addition to much of Lander county. Forecasts change so please keep weather aware over the next several days, especially Saturday. Active weather will continue across portions of the state with daily showers and thunderstorms through at least Monday. However, the highest potential for strong to severe storms is still Saturday. Visit www.weather.gov/elko for the latest weather information.