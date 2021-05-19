‘I had a baby later in life and I’m loving it’: Older mums like Naomi Campbell on their experiences

The Carters, as we all know, do not take their privacy lightly. It’s most likely why fans of Beyoncé and Jay-Z rarely see their children, especially the twins Remi and Sir. However, Instagram was graced with a full peek at the family of five on Sunday night. Late Sunday evening, hairstylist Neal Farinah posted a family picture of the clan to his Instagram account (@nealfarinah). The post has since been removed, but not before it was picked up by social media and news outlets. It’s unknown if the post was made on purpose or not. Take a look at the beautiful picture below, which features Beyoncé on the far left and Jay-Z on the far right. Blue Ivy, Rumi, and Sir Carter are pictured in the middle, from left to right. Blue Ivy stuns with a big smile and her incredible height, which seems to stop short of Beyoncé’s shoulders. Her hair is straightened below her shoulders, and she is nine years old. She appears to be wearing a black skirt, long-sleeved jacket, and tie, as well as a white button-down and short black boots. Rumi is pictured wearing a white and black dress paired with black, strappy ballet flats. Her hair is pulled back into a puffy high ponytail. Her back is to Sir, and they seem to be in the middle of a laugh or a chat. Sir is seen holding his father’s hand. He was dressed in a two-piece black suit with a white shirt underneath and laced black-and-white sneakers.Beyoncé and Jay-Z, as usual, carried their swag to the photo shoot. Queen Bey wowed us with an all-black ensemble. She was dressed in a long-sleeved jacket, dark sunglasses, and long trousers. She wore silver earrings as a finishing touch. In the photo, she attempts to place a portion of her straightened hair behind her right ear. Jay-Z also gave us his typical clean, rich swag look. He also opted for an all black fit with long, black pants, a black tee and black blazer. Like Sir, he wore black-and-white laced sneakers.