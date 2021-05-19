newsbreak-logo
Rep. Val Demings Reportedly Plans To Challenge Marco Rubio for His Senate Seat

By Jack Davis, The Western Journal
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleDemocratic Rep. Val Demings of Florida has decided to challenge Republican Sen. Marco Rubio for his Senate seat next year, according to a new report. Demings, who was on the shortlist of possible vice presidential picks for President Joe Biden, has not yet made a public announcement, but multiple sources contacted by Politico said her candidacy is a done deal.

