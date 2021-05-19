newsbreak-logo
The HIRS Collective – “Affection + Care”

By James Rettig
Stereogum
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleNext month, the HIRS Collective are releasing a new album, The Third 100 Songs, which overdelivers on the promise of its title and features 109 songs, some new and some from the assortment of compilations and splits the Philly group has appeared on over the last couple years. We heard “Love” from it a few weeks ago and today we’re getting “Affection + Care,” a blood-curdling three minutes of furious bashing. Some lyrics: “I also deserve to be shown affection and care/ Direct communication is mandatory for being a part of my life/ I will not settle just to have you invade my life.” Check it out below.

