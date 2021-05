Cadence Bank NA lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,890 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.5% of Cadence Bank NA’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.