Uffizi Gallery Turned a Michelangelo Painting Into an NFT and It Sold for $170,000

By Arnesia Young
mymodernmet.com
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pandemic has been hard on museums, many of which had to close their doors to visitors for a time. According to The Art Newspaper, the Uffizi Gallery saw its number of annual visitors fall by millions from 2019 to 2020—from 4.4 million to just 1.2 million. In an effort to recoup a portion of that lost revenue, the famed art museum has decided to offer up some of its most iconic artworks for sale as NFTs. First on the list is Renaissance masterpiece, Michelangelo’s Doni Tondo, painted circa 1505.

mymodernmet.com
