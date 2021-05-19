Uffizi Gallery Turned a Michelangelo Painting Into an NFT and It Sold for $170,000

It’s tempting to view every new exhibition through the prism of the last year— to search for narrative threads that reflect the one big narrative of distance, disease, pain. This titanic trauma must have trickled down into every nook of canvas, one might think, its effects accreting, consciously or not, beneath every stroke of brush. It’s a knee-jerk desire for narrative clarity that I found whirring to life inside me as I stood before the works in Katherine Bradford’s latest show, “Mother Paintings,” on view at Canada Gallery until May 15th. “Surely those are face shields,” I thought, looking at the translucent geometry that hovers over the faces in Bus Stop; that must be the anxiety of a crowded room that’s paralyzed the colossus at the edge of the canvas in Guest for Dinner. There are paintings titled Fever and Unsettling Times, but more than that, there is a persistent motif of contact and care— fodder for my internal logic of this as Bradford’s COVID show.