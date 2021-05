When the COVID-19 lockdown began last Spring, many adult community educators scrambled to come up with innovative ways to continue offering classes, turning to live online classes as a way to continue educating. Tess Georgakopoulos was one of those educators whose on-site cooking classes were canceled. “Feeling the need to support and reach out to the community in some way to perhaps offer a little ‘fun’ in the midst of all that was going on, I approached our local school district and asked how they would feel about trying virtual-live cooking classes. Having known me for some time, I am very thankful to say that they were very excited to agree to give it a try,” she says.