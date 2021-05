The world is watching, because Grandma's Marathon is one of the biggest events to come back after COVID restrictions. Grandma's Marathon shared in a press release that after Governor Walz's said restrictions will be lifted in the coming weeks, the door would be opened for some things to be restored for Grandma's Marathon weekend in 2021. One of the biggest restrictions that changed is related to spectators. People can now gather all over the race course and enjoy the marathon. People can also gather at the finish line to take in the finish.