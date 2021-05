The USAF is retiring its two OC-135B Open Skies aircraft, with the first, #61-2672, making the final flight this week. The US Air Force (USAF) is retiring its two OC-135B Open Skies aircraft, with the first, #61-2672, making the final flight this week. According to Alert5, the other OC-135B, #61-2670, will be retired on Jun. 4, 2021. The aircraft will be retired to the boneyard after the US withdrew from the treaty late last year, even though it’s not clear whether the new Biden administration will rejoin the monitoring agreement with Russia, Air Force Magazine reported.