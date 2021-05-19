Patients place Brodstone in nation's top 27 Hospital

HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital celebrates National Hospital Week and National Nurses Week. (EFFINGHAM, IL) – HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital celebrates National Nurses Week (May 6-12) and National Hospital Week (May 9-15) as an opportunity to thank and recognize all the dedicated health professionals and nurses who serve patients each day with respect, care, competence and joy. St. Anthony’s is extremely proud of the team of colleagues who comprise our ministry and recognizes the important role they play in providing excellent care to patients and our communities. After the last year of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is more important than ever to thank, recognize and celebrate that we have these health care professionals in our community.