Patients place Brodstone in nation's top 27 Hospital

By Bill Blauvelt
superiorne.com
 7 hours ago

Becker’s Hospital Review announced earlier this month that Brodstone Memorial Hospital was among the nation’s top 27 patient-recommended hospitals, based on the most recent Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) scores. The figures are from CMS’ Hospital Compare website and represent HCAHPS scores collected each year. HCAHPS is a national, standardized survey of hospital patients about their experiences during a recent inpatient hospital stay.

