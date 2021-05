Letter grades (A, B, C, D, and F) have gotten an "F" from the Superior School District. The upcoming school year (2021-2022) will see the district shifting from traditional letter grades to so-called "standards-based grading" - a move that reflects an emphasis on proficiency over points, curves, and percentages. While the grading method has been in place at the elementary school level for about ten years, this would place the system into the middle and high school levels as well. The move was discussed at the Superior School Boards meeting on May 3; a final confirmation vote is set to happen on May 10.