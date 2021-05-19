newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arizona Business

This Paradise Valley house on market for $6.5 million has a dream backyard

By Rudy Rivas
AZFamily
 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA home that sits on over an acre in the heart of Paradise Valley just hit the market for $6.5 million. The 5 bedroom, 8 bathroom house features an office, steam shower, wine room and move theater. Outside you will find an outdoor kitchen, water and fire features, saltwater pool and spa, putting green and sports court. For more information about the property contact Joni DiMino and Chris Karas with Launch Real Estate.

www.azfamily.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Real Estate
Local
Arizona Business
City
Paradise Valley, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Valley Fire#Square Feet#Green Room#Square Inc#Steam Room#Home#Kitchen#Bedroom#Wine Room#Theater#Location#Steam Shower#Wren Road#Launch Real Estate#Market
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Arizona Businessazbigmedia.com

5 of the biggest luxury home sales in April

Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty, Arizona’s leader in luxury real estate, announced its list of the top luxury home sales in April. The lavish list presents the Valley’s most desirable, sophisticated, and luxurious estates sold in April of 2021. : Here’s why the Metro Phoenix luxury home market is booming.
Arizona Businesshauteresidence.com

Michelle O’Neill And Paul Perry Present A Beautiful Home In Paradise Valley

Located in the coveted, guard gated community of Clearwater Hills in Paradise Valley, this beautiful Santa Barbara inspired home offers stunning city light and mountain views. The first time offered for sale, this hillside home starts with a dramatic marble tiled, foyer/music room and a stunning double spiral staircase. The spacious home, built in 1994 and remodeled in 2018, features a great room with wet bar, an elegant master suite, 2 guest bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, an office, as well as a professional 3D home theatre. The luxuries are extended by the presence of a beautiful hydraulic elevator, 24' vaulted ceilings, expansive 90' Southern wrap-around porch, and inviting outdoor space including a heated spa and pool. And for the car lover the 6-car, oversized garage, including a 12' RV garage, and workshop should not be missed. This luxurious home will delight you. It is an incredible place for entertaining and a wonderful place to call home.
Arizona Governmentazbusinessdaily.com

1 property tax agent license set to expire in Paradise Valley during Q2

There is one property tax agent license set to expire in Paradise Valley during the second quarter, according to the State of Arizona. More than 99 percent of Arizona's businesses are considered small with more than 40 percent of Arizona employees working for small businesses, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration.
Arizona Governmentazbusinessdaily.com

2 behavior analyst licenses set to expire in Paradise Valley during Q2

There are two behavior analyst licenses set to expire in Paradise Valley during the second quarter, according to the State of Arizona. More than 99 percent of Arizona's businesses are considered small with more than 40 percent of Arizona employees working for small businesses, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration.
Arizona Businessroselawgroupreporter.com

Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty Presents its Top April Sales

(SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.) – Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty, Arizona’s leader in luxury real estate, is proud to announce its luxury list of the top sales in April. The lavish list presents the Valley’s most desirable, sophisticated, and luxurious estates sold in April of 2021. 42250 N 102nd St, Scottsdale, AZ...
Arizona Lifestyleyourvalley.net

Paradise Valley students select ‘Chickens Got Talent’ winners

Anna Pinto’s chickens received first and second place:. First Place for “Hazel’s Card Trick” and Second Place for “Penelope’s Shake it Off Dance Routine”. Anna, 15, of Murrysville, Pennsylvania, has been training her chickens since they were pullets just for fun, and this was Hazel and Penelope’s first time competing in a competition. Hazel is a 4-year-old Red Star, and Penelope is a 1-year-old Speckled Sussex who loves to wear a tutu so Anna will dress her in it and she likes the song, “Shake it Off” by Taylor Swift.
Arizona Lifestylearizonafoothillsmagazine.com

The Hermosa Inn Announces Hot Summer Rates and Cool Dining Dates

The Hermosa Inn, a AAA Four Diamond hotel nestled in the heart of Paradise Valley, offers plenty of options to unwind and dine at this boutique hideaway of 43 luxury casitas situated on six lushly-landscaped acres. Summer in Paradise Getaway – offered exclusively online. Available from May 17 through September...
Arizona BusinessAZFamily

Unfinished Paradise Valley estate with 20 car garage, bank vault on market for $13 million

A unique opportunity to purchase an estate that is still under construction is on the market in Paradise Valley for $13 million. The home's concrete and steel construction is underway, but the property can still be personalized to your style. The 26,393 square foot home can park up to 20 cars or can be used as a ballroom/event center. The house includes 7 bedrooms and 15 bathrooms, courtyard reflecting pool, backyard pool, indoor pool/spa area and a wine tasting room. There is a also a large bank grade vault to store your art, jewelry or garments. For more information about this property contact Frank Aazami and Michel Edery with Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty.
Arizona Governmentroselawgroupreporter.com

Paradise Valley hears importance of charm, characteristics

The topics of residential lot splits, hillside and resort redevelopment have yielded a number of local comments stressing the importance of maintaining Paradise Valley’s unique charm and quality of life. The comments were a part of the latest Paradise Valley general plan update meeting, held virtually April 28. Town officials...
Arizona Governmentyourvalley.net

History: How a horse track nearly came to Paradise Valley

Welcome to the third in a series of articles authored by committee members of the Town of Paradise Valley Historical Advisory Committee. The mission of the advisory committee is to, “Establish, compile, archive and maintain a historical record of the Town of Paradise Valley and produce appropriate literature to commemorate the town’s major anniversary dates.”
Arizona Businessroselawgroupreporter.com

‘The Hacienda of Paradise Valley’ is now on the market for $18M

An exclusive estate named “The Hacienda of Paradise Valley” is now on the market for $18 million. The two acre property includes 17,900 square feet of living space, garden courtyard and a 60×60 foot pool. Inside you will find a massive bar room, wine cellar, walk-in closets and gym. For more information about this house contact Frank Aazami and Cheryl Anderson with Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.