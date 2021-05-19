This Paradise Valley house on market for $6.5 million has a dream backyard

Located in the coveted, guard gated community of Clearwater Hills in Paradise Valley, this beautiful Santa Barbara inspired home offers stunning city light and mountain views. The first time offered for sale, this hillside home starts with a dramatic marble tiled, foyer/music room and a stunning double spiral staircase. The spacious home, built in 1994 and remodeled in 2018, features a great room with wet bar, an elegant master suite, 2 guest bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, an office, as well as a professional 3D home theatre. The luxuries are extended by the presence of a beautiful hydraulic elevator, 24' vaulted ceilings, expansive 90' Southern wrap-around porch, and inviting outdoor space including a heated spa and pool. And for the car lover the 6-car, oversized garage, including a 12' RV garage, and workshop should not be missed. This luxurious home will delight you. It is an incredible place for entertaining and a wonderful place to call home.