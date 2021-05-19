Health District has good COVID news to share
News coming from the South Heartland District Health Department (SHDHD) officials continues to improved. Monday the district director reported just 13 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in the previous seven days (May 10 – May 17), averaging under 2 cases per day and bringing the cumulative number of cases in the four-county health district to 4,898. The new confirmed cases for the seven-day period were 10 in Adams County, 1 in Clay County, and 2 in Webster County. By county, the new cumulative totals are: 3,160 cases in Adams, 773 cases in Clay, 548 cases in Nuckolls, and 417 cases in Webster.www.superiorne.com