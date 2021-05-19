Health District has good COVID news to share

The Vernon County Health Department presents the following update regarding COVID-19 masking directives. "As many of you may know, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that fully vaccinated people can now resume activities as they did before the pandemic. Both indoor and outdoor activities – large or small – without wearing a mask or physically distancing. This is exciting news for those who are fully vaccinated, but it also raises many questions for those in our community that have not yet received vaccine or are not eligible to receive the vaccines.