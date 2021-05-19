Country Roads

You know something that never really comes up in the police academy? That on a random afternoon you might be called because an alligator has decided to camp out in the middle of the road and is holding up traffic. That’s just what happened this past weekend when one of our deputies had to respond to an approximately 6-foot alligator who was out for a stroll and decided to take a break in the roadway. The gator was not exactly thrilled about our efforts to move it from the road and let the deputy know about their displeasure, so we decided to call more qualified help.