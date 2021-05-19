newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Country Roads

By Gloria Schlaefli
superiorne.com
 7 hours ago

Flowers make memories! Recently I went to my parent’s farmstead, and in the yard were two lilac bushes my mother had planted years ago. To my surprise the bushes were filled with beautiful lilac lavender blooms. They stirred memories of when she transplanted those bushes, took care of them and every year looked forward to seeing and enjoying their fragrant blooms. Another example of flower memories was when I filled my large pots with pansies remembering my Granny Boyles having planted them in pots on her porch. This Mother’s Day, I was surprised to receive two flower bouquets that brought tears to my eyes to be thoughtfully remembered.Friends commented on social media, proudly showing photos of the beautiful flowers they had received this Mother’s Day.

www.superiorne.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Country Roads#Plant Care#Flower Memories#Pots#Lavender#Eyes#Pansies#Iris Flowers#Social#Prom Night
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
AnimalsSan Saba News & Star

Hill Country Naturalist

Last month, I was watching a herd of deer gathered around a feeding station where feed had apparently just been dispersed (a practice I don’t recommend). Then all of a sudden, the entire herd bounded off in one direction, tail flags up, clearly having been spooked by something. Then a few seconds later I saw a lone coyote trotting up from the opposite direction. He had obviously lost the element…
Goldearlycountynews.com

A fork in the road!!!

It’s worth repeating what Yogi Berra once said, “When you come to a fork in the road, take it!” Seriously, there will be a lot of forks in your roads and every single one of them will be important. And longtime politician Bobby Rowan of Enigma once recounted a couple...
Pennsylvania CarsSentinel

Memories of the road

LEWISTOWN — The first car I owned — as in, I paid for it and only my name was on the title — was a beat up old 1972 Plymouth Fury III. It was a monster of a car; I used to joke that it was 106 feet long, seated 27 comfortably and its fuel efficiency was measured in gallons per mile. Definitely a pre-gas crisis model.
Musicwcbe.org

The Low Road

As Shhh! Vintage Radio Hour prepares for a new season in June, we continue reflecting on previous performances with The Low Road, written by Wyllis Cooper and originally airing in 1947. This show features Scott Willis as Robert, Rick Clark as Patrick, and Liz Girvin as Janet, with the Clark...
Religionhiawathaworldonline.com

A bend in the road

At each bend in the road, we peer cautiously around it, wondering where it will take us. Much the same in life. At each juncture we wonder where God is taking us. How can we be sure the plans and decisions we are making are in God’s Will?. His Word...
Texas Lifestylekwhi.com

WEDNESDAY COUNTRY STORE

Items are not accepted from e-mail, fax or comments section!. For Sale: (15) Brangus crossbred heifers, 8-10 mo. old, gentle – 979-240-9424. For Sale: Falcon 5250 tow bar, stainless steel, by Roadmaster Inc., good cond., was used to keep Jeep Grand Cherokee behind motorhome, rated at 5000 lbs., telescopic and retractable stainless steel struts that automatically lock in place allowing for easy hook-up and turning on flat or hilly surfaces, use very little and comes w/ optional stabilizer bar, quick disconnect brackets, safety cables, all lynch pins, electrical wiring cable, have owner manual $350 – 979-830-0401.
Animalsthewakullanews.com

Gator in road

You know something that never really comes up in the police academy? That on a random afternoon you might be called because an alligator has decided to camp out in the middle of the road and is holding up traffic. That’s just what happened this past weekend when one of our deputies had to respond to an approximately 6-foot alligator who was out for a stroll and decided to take a break in the roadway. The gator was not exactly thrilled about our efforts to move it from the road and let the deputy know about their displeasure, so we decided to call more qualified help.
RecipesCitrus County Chronicle

Country cooking with Southern flair

Country cooking elicits visions of straight-from-the-garden vegetables and farm-fresh meats and dairy. For those in the United States, country cooking and Southern cooking may be thought of as interchangeable, as so many homespun meals are made that much more delicious with some southern influence. Buttermilk-infused recipes are part of any...
Astronomypioneerinstitute.org

"The Road to the Stars"

“We choose to go to the Moon in this decade and do the other things, not because they are easy, but because they are hard, because that goal will serve to organize and measure the best of our energies and skills…”. – President John F. Kennedy. In Pioneer’s ongoing series...
Mental Healthadvrider.com

Insomnia on the Road

Ever since I remember my conscious self, I’ve had trouble with sleeping. So much so that I spent my teens and twenties going from doctors and sleep medications to bouts of crippling insomnia resulting in days and weeks of feeling like a complete zombie – or, as the narrator in Fight Club observed, “a copy of a copy of a copy”. It has gotten better since, mostly thanks to sleep meditation techniques and a general goal of trying to be more zen about everything, but it hasn’t gone away completely, and I still have nights when I barely manage three or four hours of sleep.
EntertainmentPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: An Elderly Man Was Unable to Dig up a Garden Plot

An elderly man was unable to dig up a plot in his garden to plant vegetables, as the soil was too hard for him to get through. An elderly man had lived his whole life living off his land by planting and growing his own vegetables. Unfortunately, this year it seemed impossible as the ground had grown too hard for him to dig through.
Gardeningthetrader707.com

Home Country

Like a doctor removing something important, Herb Collins gently peeled the wrapper back from the root ball and tenderly placed the baby tree in the hole. Then he stood and walked around it to see which way he should align it. Actually, looks pretty good just the way it is.
CelebrationsPeshtigo Times

Country Cousin

Spring really is moving in, and will finish the job someday. Promise! That said, Spring isn't here yet. There was some pretty heavy frost in TIMESLand last night that remained on car windows well into the morning of Wednesday, May 5. Nevertheless, inland fishing season opened last Saturday, fields and...
Home & Gardenmidfloridanewspapers.com

A unique piece of country living

This home is located at 4620 E. Kevin Road in Avon Park. It is being offered at $789,000 and is listed by Joshua Rodriguez with Home Town Realty Pros. It sits on 10 acres of pristine pasture land in the desirable area of Avon Acres and the ranch-style design immediately draws you in. Completely gutted and renovated in 2017, you will find many upgrades that have made this a modern home but yet it still has the charm and elegance of the mid-century.