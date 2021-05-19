Country Roads
Flowers make memories! Recently I went to my parent's farmstead, and in the yard were two lilac bushes my mother had planted years ago. To my surprise the bushes were filled with beautiful lilac lavender blooms. They stirred memories of when she transplanted those bushes, took care of them and every year looked forward to seeing and enjoying their fragrant blooms. Another example of flower memories was when I filled my large pots with pansies remembering my Granny Boyles having planted them in pots on her porch. This Mother's Day, I was surprised to receive two flower bouquets that brought tears to my eyes to be thoughtfully remembered.Friends commented on social media, proudly showing photos of the beautiful flowers they had received this Mother's Day.