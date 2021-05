Our volunteers are our superheroes. They are the backbone of our programs and initiatives - from trail work to invasive species removal, to our floating classroom and educational field trips. Without them, our big outreach and fundraising events, like the Block Party, annual gala, and Lake Loop simply would not be possible. And, volunteers are the unsung heroes behind the less-glamorous but very necessary work of getting mailings and communications out to our larger constituency (like our most recent group pictured below helping to get our spring mailing out).