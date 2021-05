STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is behind bars on charges of stealing pool equipment from one home in Martin County, but investigators suspect there may be more victims. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said Oreste Vergel, 49 of Okeechobee, helped himself to pool equipment from the storage area of a home on Britt Road. He told deputies he's not sure what made him drive to that location. He later said he thought it was trash.