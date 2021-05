PALMER — The Mat-Su Borough Assembly passed an ordinance to increase the salary of the Mayor which will likely go before the Assembly again for reconsideration. Assemblyman George McKee sponsored Ordinance 21-040 which would raise the salary of the Mayor from $29,975 to $50,000 and argued in support, claiming that a better compensated Mayor would bring greater economic development to the Borough. The changes in OR 21-040 would be made effective July 1 unless action is taken to change the legislation.