My crazy life

This has been one of the most difficult things that I have ever signed myself up for, but it has been worth it. Today is day number 75, of my 75 HARD challenge. It’s not just about physical fitness for me it has been more of a mental fight to stay committed. This challenge requires you to do five tasks each day without missing one or cheating in the slightest or else you have to start over from day one. It has been tough but in high school I weighed almost 280 pounds, now I’m around 160-165 and in the best shape of my life.