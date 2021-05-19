newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Ask a Pastor Column

By Bill Blauvelt
superiorne.com
 7 hours ago

Q. What does Fear of the Lord mean? Should I be afraid of God?. A: Let me explain the fear of the Lord by this illustration: I respect the rules of the road and would never deliberately drive on the wrong side, because I ‘fear’ the consequences of a wreck. In the same way I am aware of the awesome power and magnitude of God and seek to live on the right side of His will. I do not tremble and shake while driving because I am confident of my own safety; so long as I follow the rules! In the same way I am not afraid of God as long as I have confessed my sins and seek to live in accordance with His will. I am assured of His good pleasure if I do so (1 John 1:9), and He is perfectly trustworthy and consistent.

www.superiorne.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pastor#Common Sense#God#Formoso Church#P O Box#Biblical Answers#Proverbs#Wisdom#Forgiveness#Mail#Awesome
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
Religiontheheraldreview.com

Pastor's Pen: Small events

Sometimes there can be ‘small events’ that we tend to brush off or completely ignore. There’s an old saying; “don’t make a mountain out of a molehill,” that can happen with ‘events’ not being dealt with. These ‘events’ that we may brush off could be of great importance to those...
Religioncarthagenewsonline.com

Ask Pastor Adrienne: When a child dies

A: I’m so sorry for your pain. Whether this death is your son or the son of someone close to you, I extend God’s comfort the same. Our Lord knows your grief. Jesus was a man of sorrows and will never leave you to suffer alone. He grieves right along with you even though confusion and anger may cloud emotions right now. It is natural to feel all kinds of things in the wake of a death.
Virginia SocietyNews-Virginian

Owen: An open, pastoral letter to graduates

It is possible to live a life other than your own. What I mean is this: You have one life. You can choose to do anything you want and study and learn whatever you want. People, places, things and thoughts are all possibilities, but if you do not learn who you are, then you will get to the end of your life and feel the pain of never living your own. You will live the duration of your life but not know the joy of becoming you.
Religionpcwoodbury.com

From the Pastor: Becky Schad

Scripture tells us that “For everything there is a season, and a time for every matter under heaven.” Becky Schad has done a wonderful job as Youth Director: building relationships with students, participating in Triennium, leading Bible Studies and offering pastoral care, but a new season is here. After consultation...
ReligionFrontiersman

Care for your pastors, please

As a retired pastor I can now say some things which I might not be able to say if I was still serving in my former position. Fellow Christians and Children of God, please care for your pastors!. Even though I am retired and not working full-time, I still somewhat...
Religionachurchforstarvingartists.blog

The Impressive Pastor

I read a lot of Personal Information Forms (also called resumes) for pastors seeking new positions and what’s impressive to some people is not necessarily impressive to people who read these things for a living. For example PNCs are sometimes impressed by the following:. The list of Doctor of Divinity...
Family RelationshipsEnid News and Eagle

COLUMN: Motherhood is not for the faint of heart

“The heart of a mother is a deep abyss at the bottom of which you will always find forgiveness.” — Honoré de Balzac. At its core, the demands and joys of motherhood have changed little over the centuries. Mothers are life-givers, nurturers and teachers. They worry, they fuss, they fret,...
Family RelationshipsVictoria Advocate

Syndicated column: Thanks, Mom

When I was 9, I got into a fight with a kid across the street. I don’t recall what started it, other than it was related to a 45 RPM copy of “Joy To The World” by Three Dog Night. Only I could get into fisticuffs over a song by...
Religionthemillennews.com

A note from the pastor

Which is easier to stand on, sand or concrete? Or maybe it is better asked, “Which is easier to run on, sand or a solid concrete track?” Of course, anything we try to do on sand will leave our feet slipping and sinking. Sand is not a solid surface. Truthfully, how many of us would try to build a sandcastle […]
Wisconsin SocietyAPG of Wisconsin

Pastors unite on National Day of Prayer

Nine pastors in the Rice Lake Ministerial Association took part in a National Day of Prayer event on Thursday hosted by the Rice Lake Assembly of God Church. It began with worship music led by musicians from four local churches. Then each of the pastors prayed for a different concern — the nation by the Rev. Wayne Hall of Abundant Life, the military by the Rev. Alan Klasi of Assembly of God Church, unity of local ministries by the Rev. Adam Laski of St. Joseph parishes, racial reconciliation by the Rev. Todd Arneson of Red Cedar Church, families by the Rev. Susan Paarni of Joy Fellowship, local government by the Rev. Susan Oeffler of the First United Methodist churches of Rice Lake and Canton, outreach/revival by the Rev. Bob Pittman of World Harvest, schools by the Rev. Steve Svendsen of Providence Reformed Baptist Church and local emergency services by the Rev. Cody Kargus of Maranatha Evangelical Free Church.
Indiana SocietyTribTown.com

Column: Does it take a village?

Does it really take a village to raise a child like Hillary Clinton claims?. I am very uncertain if this is true, but when it comes to me and my life as a Christian, it truly has taken a village of spiritual mothers to get me through my being born again years, through toddling to preschool to now. I can’t really use the term village, but I will use the term church, not a church, but the church.
SocietyAsheboro Courier-Tribune

Column: Sounding out adulthood

When we were kids we couldn’t wait to be grown up. We believed that an advantage of maturity was being able to do whatever we pleased. Then we grew up and realized what simpletons we were. A typical grownup choice could be, “Shall I tend to the baby crying for its bottle or the toddler who just fell and scraped a knee?”
Religionbowmanextra.com

Pastor’s Corner: The Quiet Sermon

A member of a church, who previously had been attending services regularly, stopped going. After a few weeks, the pastor decided to visit him. It was a chilly evening. The pastor found the man at home alone, sitting before a blazing fire. Guessing the reason for his pastor’s visit, the man welcomed him, led him to a comfortable chair near the fireplace and waited. The pastor made himself at home but said nothing. In the grave silence, he contemplated the dance of the flames around the burning logs. After some minutes, the pastor took the fire tongs, carefully picked up a brightly burning ember and placed it to one side of the hearth all alone. Then, he sat back in his chair, still silent.
ReligionInside Nova

Pastor Brad Hales: The realities of aging

I love working with and ministering to older adults. I enjoy visiting with them and learning from their vast storehouse of wisdom and experiences. Since most churches are comprised of “seasoned members,” it is a privilege to see how a congregation can renew and revive through the faith and resilience of these mature adults. While I cannot fully relate to them as a “middle aged person,” the health concern which I have experienced over the last month has provided me with an even deeper, more profound respect for these cherished children of Christ.
Indiana SocietyVincennes Sun Commercial

Generations column

LOOK FOR JOY IN THE EVERYDAY — OLDER AMERICANS MONTH 2021. As we celebrate Older Americans Month in May, we will be encouraging community members to share their experiences. One way that we can find strength and create a stronger future is to look for joy in the everyday. Celebrate small moments and ordinary pleasures by taking time to recognize them. Start a gratitude journal and share it with others via social media, or call a friend or family member to share a happy moment or to say thank you. Recognize the moments that bring you joy and share them with those around you.
Religionncadvertiser.com

Pastor's Pen: In search of fairness

Life may not be fair, but what do we do about it? Should we, whine and complain, riot and loot, lie and deceive? Shouldn't we resist the Devil and draw close to God in these days?. "He that cometh to God must believe that he is, and that he is...
Indiana SocietyTribTown.com

Column: Make people a priority by listening, asking questions

When Jesus was separated from his parents, his parents found him at the temple “listening…and asking questions.” (see Luke 2:46) Is that what you would expect to find teenagers doing today? More than likely, they would be texting, scrolling and surfing on their favorite electronic device. Even though this story...
Washington Societyseattlespectator.com

Ask Anna Anything: An Advice Column for College Students

As a soon-to-be graduated student of Seattle University, I have spent the last few years of college relying on the good—and the bad—advice I have received from peers, family and friends. Each week I will answer two questions submitted by readers to the best of my ability. The opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own.
Nebraska SocietyOmaha.com

Senior Column

The last week in April when it seemed winter was over, Mary Perry spent three and a half hours working in her yard and clearing out a flower bed, Tom Sullivan went to the golf course for the first time this year and I actually ventured out without my jacket for the first time.