newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Tony La Russa Is Everything That’s Wrong With Baseball

By Alex Kirshner
Slate
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBaseball’s unwritten rules are sometimes hazy, owing to the fact that they are not rules at all. But one of them says more or less that if a team is winning a blowout, and the losing team’s pitcher grooves a meatball right over the plate on a 3–0 count, the batter should not embarrass his opponent by hitting the ball to the moon. Instead, he should let it whiz past. Players usually observe this nonrule. Since 1988, which is as far back as Baseball Reference keeps count data for nearly every at-bat, players have only hit 34 homers on 3–0 counts in the seventh inning or later while leading by four or more runs. The list of hitters who have done it is mostly a who’s who of great hitters, because great hitters aren’t programmed to pass up opportunities for easy dingers. Jeff Bagwell, Fred McGriff, Troy Glaus, Mike Sweeney, Phil Nevin, Gary Sheffield, Hideki Matsui, Joey Votto, Buster Posey, Manny Machado, and Fernando Tatís Jr. are all among them.

slate.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yoan Moncada
Person
Tony La Russa
Person
Manny Machado
Person
Fred Mcgriff
Person
Troy Glaus
Person
Mark Mcgwire
Person
Hideki Matsui
Person
Joey Votto
Person
Buster Posey
Person
Tyler Duffey
Person
Jeff Bagwell
Person
Phil Nevin
Person
Colin Kaepernick
Person
Mike Sweeney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steroids#Baseball Players#Baseball Reference#Major League Baseball#The St Louis Cardinals#The Pittsburgh Pirates#The Chicago White Sox#The White Sox#Oakland Athletics#Mercedes Hall Of Fame#Espn#San Francisco Giants#Baltimore Orioles#Hitters#Celebrated Bat#Fame Manager#Batters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Spotify
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
Related
MLBchatsports.com

Tony La Russa Says He Didn't Know Extra-Innings Rule After White Sox Loss to Reds

Tony La Russa's return to the manager's chair with the Chicago White Sox hasn't been a smooth ride thus far. Speaking to reporters after Wednesday's 1-0 loss to the Cincinnati Reds in 10 innings, La Russa admitted he doesn't know the extra-inning rules Major League Baseball has adopted after he used closer Liam Hendriks as the runner to start at second base instead of Jose Abreu.
MLBChicago Tribune

While a reunion remains unlikely, Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa is confident Albert Pujols has more game left: ‘I would never underestimate him’

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa talked to Albert Pujols after the Los Angeles Angels designated the future Hall of Famer for assignment Thursday. “He really believes — and if he believes, then I believe — that he’s got game left,” La Russa said before Friday’s game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. “So I’d be very interested to see if a club sees the fit. Because they’ll get a very determined Albert.
MLBarcamax.com

Albert Pujols' greatness was evident from the start of his career

The exchange is vivid in the mind of Peter Gammons two decades later, the veteran ESPN baseball analyst still marveling at the prescience of it all. Gammons was in Jupiter, Fla., in late March 2001 for an interview with Mark McGwire, the St. Louis Cardinals slugger who was approaching the end of a 16-year career in which he would hit 583 home runs.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Tony La Russa is taking too much blame for White Sox struggles

From the moment he was hired, both the national and local media have been very critical of Tony La Russa. Everyone claims that the old manager wouldn’t be able to work with all the young talent that the Chicago White Sox have. This is both stupid and not helpful given that he deserved to at least get a chance. There were reports by national writer Jeff Passan that La Russa had “lost the clubhouse”, even though White Sox players themselves said that wasn’t true.
MLBABC News

Tony La Russa sings Albert Pujols' praises, but says stacked White Sox lineup leaves 'no fit' for his ex-slugger

CHICAGO -- There won't be a reunion between Albert Pujols and his former manager as White Sox skipper Tony La Russa indicated the slugger won't be joining him in Chicago. "We have Jose (Abreu) and Yermin (Mercedes) and even if Yermin gets less hot, it's a good way to DH other guys, get them off their feet," La Russa said Friday. "There is no fit here, unfortunately."
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Would the White Sox really fire Tony La Russa so soon?

Chicago White Sox fans are losing patience and fast with Tony La Russa, but there’s no way the club will fire him so early into the season. Tony La Russa’s first year with the Chicago White Sox is going about just how everyone outside of the front office expected it to: not well. Despite Chicago being tied for first place in the AL Central with its 16-13 record, La Russa has made some absurd decisions throughout the campaign.
MLBsandiegouniontribune.com

This Date in Baseball

1913 — Washington’s Walter Johnson gave up a run in the fourth inning against the St. Louis Browns to end his streak of 56 scoreless innings. The Senators won 10-5. 1914 — Jim Scott of the Chicago White Sox pitched nine innings of no-hit ball against the Washington Senators, but lost 1-0 after giving up two hits in the 10th inning.
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

Tony La Russa's White Sox Clubhouse Dubbed ‘Outstanding' by GM

La Russa in headlines, Hahn dubs Sox clubhouse 'outstanding' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. While the White Sox deal with the potentially season-altering loss of Luis Robert, they've found their manager at the heart of a couple national reports. Both ESPN's Jeff Passan and The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal wrote...
MLBPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Column: Tony La Russa’s gaffe on the extra-innings rule bites the Chicago White Sox in their 1-0 loss to the Cincinnati Reds

Being shut out by the Reds wasn’t the worst thing that happened to the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday afternoon in Cincinnati. Not knowing the rulebook was. Managers make mistakes from time to time, but one thing they’re not allowed to do is make a bad decision because of a lack of knowledge of the rules, which is what happened to Tony La Russa during the 10th inning of the 1-0 loss to the ...
NFLPosted by
FanBuzz

Mark McGwire’s “538-Foot” HR Off Randy Johnson is Still Mesmerizing

There is something (dare I say?) striking in the beauty of a home run. A bat launching a ball into orbit is always a sight to behold, but some home runs stand out because they go farther, higher, and faster. Some home runs stand out because of the players involved. Some home runs stand out due to all of the above.
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

White Sox' Adam Eaton ‘Close to 100 Percent,' Per Tony La Russa

Tony La Russa: Adam Eaton 'close to 100 percent' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. A lot of rest over the last week could have Adam Eaton back to normal. Of the White Sox top four outfielders, Eaton is the only one not currently on the injured list. But that hasn't meant he's been healthy, bothered by a bruised knee and hamstring tightness. But a beneficial schedule and some days off on the last road trip could have Eaton nearing full strength.
MLBoutkick.com

Tony La Russa Absolutely Blew It Today

A game between the White Sox and Reds tied 0-0 headed into extra innings could only be ruined by one man: 76-year-old Tony La Russa. A runner started on second base to start extra innings because of the new rule, and La Russa decided he would throw prized reliever Liam Hendriks out there. Why? And the worst part was that Billy Hamilton, who is way too fast to ground into a double play, was up to bat. So really putting a ball in play wins the game.
MLBSB Nation

Tony La Russa admitted he botched a new rule in close White Sox loss

The Chicago White Sox entered the season expected to contend for a World Series berth after a decade of teams that vacillated from underachieving to outright tanking. The Sox’s lineup is loaded with talent up-and-down the roster, but the start of the season has been a nightmare in just about every way possible.
MLBColumbus Dispatch

Tony La Russa on 10th-inning runner at 2nd base in White Sox loss vs. Reds: 'Now I know'

Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa acknowledged after Wednesday's 1-0 loss to the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park that he didn't realize he could have had José Abreu as his runner on second base in the top of the 10th inning instead of relief pitcher Liam Hendriks, as The Enquirer's Bobby Nightengale wrote in his game story.