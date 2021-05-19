newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Cybercrime on the seas

By Marine Log Staff
marinelog.com
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe maritime industry is constantly evolving. With the advent of new technologies and a greater focus on operational efficiency, cybersecurity has stepped out of the background and the IT back offices to the forefront of the industry. Maritime cybersecurity incidents can cost multi-millions of dollars in losses to a shipping company, stevedores and financial institutions. In addition, the hacking or distortion of manifests can reflect fraudulent cargo entering a port, such as narcotics and weapons of mass destruction.

www.marinelog.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Information Security#Security Systems#Cyber Security#Infrastructure Security#Cyber Attacks#Cyber Espionage#Maritime Security#Marine Log Staff#Jones Walker Llp#Mtsa#House#Senate#Notpetya Cybersecurity#Maersk Lines#Uscg#Wogan Bimco#Mcdonald Hopkins#United States Coast Guard#Imo#Dnv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Data Security
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
FEMA
Related
Public SafetyNetwork World

5 Steps to Battle Endpoint Cybercrime with Kace

Cyberattacks are increasing across all industries, and cybercriminals are savvier than ever. While the total number of IT vulnerabilities is decreasing, the number considered critical is on the rise — and so are the number of actual security exploits. Businesses are at risk of disruption, incurring devastating financial and reputational damage. In addition, endpoint updates are more complex and challenging than ever with the proliferation of smartphones, tablets and other devices. Bring-your-own-device (BYOD) programs and internet-of-things (IoT) technologies further complicate the process. Each device connecting to your system increases the number of threats from malware and viruses. Deploy anti-virus software – Once you have visibility into your network, you can see what systems need anti-virus software. The KACE SMA reduces the burden on your IT staff by automatically carrying out software distributions and software upgrades across multiple locations. Read this whitepaper to learn more!
Fraud Crimesamericanmilitarynews.com

Two Russians plead guilty to cybercrimes that targeted US banks, companies

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Two Russian nationals are among four men who have pleaded guilty to cybercrimes that targeted banks and companies across the United States, resulting in millions of dollars of losses, the Justice Department said on May 7.
Public SafetyPosted by
TechRadar

Brits 'far more vulnerable' to cybercrime when travelling

As restrictions finally ease on taking foreign holidays, security experts have warned that British users are far more likely to be affected by cybercrime such as malware or identity theft scams. A report from McAfee has found that over half of Brits appear to ‘switch off’ concerns around online security...
Public SafetyPosted by
Forbes

The Hard Truth And Good News About The Fight Against Cybercrime

Derek Manky, Chief, Security Insights & Global Threat Alliances at Fortinet's FortiGuard Labs. As we emerge from lockdowns and survey the challenges and changes of a post-COVID digital world, it would be understandable if many security and IT teams were suffering from a sense of breach fatigue. It is the idea that the rising tide of cyberattacks simply can’t be pushed back—that cyber criminality is simply too widespread and too heavily armed, networks are too large to adequately defend, and there are too few security professionals to do the job.
Technologybleepingcomputer.com

Ransomware ads now also banned on Exploit cybercrime forum

The team behind Exploit, a major cybercrime forum used by ransomware gangs to hire affiliates and advertise their Ransomware-as-a-Service (RaaS) services, has announced that ransomware ads are now banned and will be removed. The move follows the announcement made by the XSS Russian-speaking hacking forum yesterday about ransomware topics being...
Fraud Crimesalbuquerqueexpress.com

In U.S. Trial Of Alleged Hacker, Signs Of Larger Russian Cybercrimes

It was one of the most sophisticated digital fraud operations in the history of the Internet, by some accounts scamming between $10 million and $30 million over the roughly four years it existed. Dubbed "Methbot" by security researchers, the operation used thousands of infected computers around the world to falsely...
Worldcyberscoop.com

UN cybercrime proposal could help autocrats stifle free speech, rights group says

A man walks by the UN headquarters in New York in March. (Photo by Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images) Human rights advocates are warning that a controversial proposal at the United Nations to counter cybercrime could validate tactics that authoritarian governments around the world have used to criminalize free speech and security research.
Law EnforcementDark Reading

Debating Law Enforcement's Role in the Fight Against Cybercrime

The FBI's action to remove Web shells from compromised Microsoft Exchange Servers sparks a broader discussion about officials' response to cyberattacks. The FBI last month was authorized to remove malicious Web shells from machines running on-premises versions of Microsoft Exchange Server, a move that caught the eyes of cybersecurity pros and sparked a conversation about the government's role in responding to these attacks.
thesierraleonetelegraph.com

United States helps Attorney General’s Office and ACC confront cybercrime

In a ceremony held at the United States Embassy in Freetown yesterday, Ambassador David Reimer presented awards to ten individuals from the Attorney General’s Office and the Anti-Corruption Commission for their successful completion of a training in Cyber Investigations. The training was conducted by the U.S. Department of Justice and...
Public SafetyDark Reading

Four Plead Guilty to RICO Conspiracy Involving Hosting Services for Cybercrime

The "bulletproof hosting" organization hosted malware including Zeus, SpyEye, Citadel, and the Blackhole Exploit Kit. Four Eastern European nationals have pleaded guilty for their roles in conspiring to engage in a racketeer-influenced corrupt organization (RICO), which evolved from the group providing "bulletproof hosting" services used to distribute malware and target US-based organizations.
California Carssailmagazine.com

Internships: Run Away to Sea

Not the office type? College isn’t an option, or your degree in philosophy isn’t panning out? If a job in the marine trades sounds like your dream career but you don’t know where to start, here are three places to both get some good training and a foot in the door.
Public Safetyaviationanalysis.net

Cybercrime: Internet and Media: Lenta.ru

Information security specialist Matthew Vahnhof has discovered serious vulnerabilities in Wi-Fi technology. In several videos posted on his YouTube channel, the specialist spoke about them. The researcher found several weaknesses in the technology called Frag Attacks. Some of them, according to Vanhoff, appeared in the 1997 version and have not...
Public Safetybleepingcomputer.com

Bulletproof hosting admins plead guilty to running cybercrime safe haven

Four individuals from Eastern Europe face 20 years in prison for Racketeer Influenced Corrupt Organization (RICO) charges after pleading guilty to running a bulletproof hosting service as a safe haven for cybercrime operations targeting US entities. The bulletproof hosting service was founded by Russian citizens Aleksandr Grichishkin and Andrei Skvortsov,...
Public Safetysecurityboulevard.com

The Colonial Pipeline Ransomware Attack

This week Tom and Kevin discuss the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack, RaaS (Ransomware as a Service), and why ransomware attacks are not going away anytime soon. Colonial Pipeline Hackers, DarkSide, Apologize, Say Goal ‘Is to Make Money’. Colonial Pipeline attack: Everything you need to know. https://www.zdnet.com/article/everything-you-need-to-know-about-the-colonial-pipeline-ransomware-attack/. Ransomware Infection on Colonial...
Public Safetycips.org

Just 5% of firms assess cyber risk in wider supply chain

The UK government is considering setting minimum cyber security requirements in public procurement. The proposal could involve establishing an “assurance mark” to “promote uptake of the expected security standards and enable consistent procurement practices across the government, with security appropriately valued and embedded into decision making”. The move is among...
Boats & Watercraftsyachtboatnews.com

Collisions at sea

Collisions at sea: Class IMOCA and the Pôle Mer launch a Call for Expressions of Interest (CEI) The risk of collision at sea is a major cause for concern among skippers and protagonists in the maritime domain. With three retirements from the Vendée Globe linked to collisions, as well as...