newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Amityville, NY

Amityville School Superintendent Dr. Mary Kelly to step down

By Carolyn James
Amityville Record
 8 hours ago

After serving as the Superintendent of Schools in the Amityville School District for the past 13 years, Dr. Mary Kelly has resigned. In a comment to the Record, Kelly said that her 13 years in the district, including the last 7 as superintendent, have been” personally and professionally rewarding. “I...

www.amityvillerecord.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Amityville, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Board#High School Students#Law School#College Students#Community Schools#Advanced Placement#The College Board#Hispanic#New York State#Dr Mary Kelly#Dr Kelly#Renovations#School Grounds#After School Programs#Full Day Prek#Employee Issues#Fondness#Resolutions#Employees#Success
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Related
EducationTimes-Herald

CA BOCES students show well in Skills USA

Several local students were honored as top competitors in their fields in the Skills USA NY State competition that was held virtually for all participants. The Skills USA events are competitive events showcasing the best career and technical education students in the nation. Contests begin locally and continue through the state and national levels. Key areas of competition include communication, construction, heavy equipment operation, welding, animal sciences, health sciences, hospitality and tourism, human services, information technology, leadership, manufacturing, and STEM.
Governmentlongislandadvance.net

County's inaugural youth week to highlight young Suffolk residents

Suffolk County officials aim to celebrate young Suffolk residents in the next few days during its inaugural “Youth Week.”. The week of events from May 16 to 23 includes a job fair, an awards ceremony and a day of community service. Suffolk County Youth Week is the result of legislation...
GovernmentPosted by
TBR News Media

Three Village residents to vote on school budget and board leaders next week

Three Village Central School District residents will vote on the 2021-22 budget and select three school board trustees when they head to the polls next Tuesday, May 18. Next year’s $222.6 million budget requires supermajority approval since it exceeds the 1.37% cap on the tax levy increase. Deputy superintendent, Jeff Carlson, has said that opening schools five days a week to all students cost the district about $6.5 million this year. Speaking at the most recent school board meeting May 5, he explained that with most of the money coming from reserves, the district has to pay itself back while also keeping current safety protocols in place for the upcoming school year.
Huntington, NYPosted by
HuntingtonNow

Harborfields: 6 Candidates for 3 School Board Seats

Six candidates are vying for three spots on the Harborfields school board, one of the more competitive local school races in the May 18 election. Running for three-year terms are incumbents Steven Engelmann, Suzie Lustig and Joseph C. Savaglio, with challengers Susan Broderick, Dr. Eve Meltzer Krief and Freda Manuel hoping to win a spot.
GovernmentPosted by
TBR News Media

County parks stewardship program officially launched

Suffolk County deputy presiding officer, Kara Hahn (D-Setauket), officially launched Tuesday the Park Stewardship Program, where community volunteers are selected to oversee local parks that do not have staff. County nature trails are in need of assistance as illegal dumping and vandalism are often discovered on the paths where local...
Amityville, NYAmityville Record

Record Calendar

Meetings are subject to change without notice. Readers should check online or call to confirm if the meeting is being held and if in person or virtually. THURSDAY, May 13. •Amityville Rotary Club meet...
SocietyBabylon Beacon

Lodestar Children’s Services hosts Milestones for Mental Health Walk

On Saturday May 1st, nearly a dozen volunteers walked from Babylon Town Hall in Lindenhurst to Lodestar’s office in Bohemia, symbolizing how far they’ve come as an organization and raising funds in the process. The walkers carried 130 rocks with them, one for each program participant, to give increased visibility to the often invisible illness of mental illness. Along the way, they stopped to thank some corporate sponsors and record videos of their journey, one of which they filmed with Suffolk County Legislator Kevin McCaffrey. The walk ended at Lodestar Headquarters with a COVID- 19-safe fifth anniversary party for the charity. Lodestar founder James Regan was the brains of the event, along with Board of Directors Christen Lambert, Jay Able, Fred Kortmann, and Kris Weinisch. For more information, visit: www.lodestarcs.org/milestonesevent/. Pictured is Lodestar founder James Regan, Legislator McCaffrey, and Director Kris Weinisch.
GovernmentAmityville Record

Babylon Town’s Senior Centers to begin reopening

Town of Babylon Supervisor Rich Schaffer, Deputy Supervisor Tony Martinez and Councilman and Human Services Chairman DuWayne Gregory announced that the town’s four senior centers will have a soft reopening on Monday, May 17. A limited capacity of seniors at each location – North Amityville, Tanner Park (Copiague), Spangle Drive (North Babylon) and Wyandanch – will be welcomed back for meals and programs, with bus transport to and from their homes available. Face coverings and social distancing guidelines offered by the Center for Disease Control (CDC) will be mandatory to protect visitors and staff.