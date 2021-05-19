Google Plans To Build a Commercial Quantum Computer By 2029
Google developers are confident they can build a commercial-grade quantum computer by 2029. Engadget reports:. Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced the plan during today's I/O stream, and in a blog post, quantum AI lead engineer Erik Lucero further outlined the company's goal to "build a useful, error-corrected quantum computer" within the decade. Executives also revealed Google's new campus in Santa Barbara, California, which is dedicated to quantum AI. The campus has Google's first quantum data center, hardware research laboratories, and the company's very own quantum processor chip fabrication facilities.tech.slashdot.org