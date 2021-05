Ja was an in-state AAU stud. There is no excuse for not recognizing him. So this proves more than one thing with CBB .. recruiting issues. Brownell obviously missed a great player who was both a 3A stud and a great UA player. This miss proves that CBB's relationship with SC High School coaches must not be great otherwise I would expect the HS coach being in Brad's ear telling him to look at Ja. How do you think Dabo picks up these diamonds from HS that are underrated? Look at Refrow, Gallman, etc. The HS coaches who have good relationships with the FB staff tell them to checkout certain guys. It appears this didn't happen with Brownell.