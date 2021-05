A couple of weeks after making Edge Canary available for Android users, Microsoft has now released Edge Dev for Android (spotted by Techdows). Just like with the Canary release, the Dev branch release is based on version 91 and comes as a part of the company’s plans to unify the browser’s codebase across platforms. With this release, both desktop and mobile Edge Dev builds are now on version 91.0.864.11, with Canary branch builds having moved to version 92.